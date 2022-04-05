Former councilman passes

Funeral services were held Tuesday (April 5) for a former Carthage City Councilman and longtime fireman. Randy Dennis, 67, Carthage, passed away Saturday at Smith County Health and Rehab. A 1974 graduate of Smith County High School, Dennis served on both the Carthage Fire Department and Central District Fire Department.

Dennis was a longtime employee of Jersey Minere Zinc Company and Pasminco Zinc Company in Gordonsville, retiring with 28 years of service.

Dennis served almost 16 years on the Carthage City Council and four years on the county commission.

While with the Carthage Fire Department, Dennis achieved the rank of captain and later assistant chief.

Services were conducted at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral home.