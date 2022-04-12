 Skip to content

Grand jury returns sealed indictment in coach case

| |

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Pleasant Shade man, employed as a Smith County Middle School coach/PE instructor who was charged in March with inappropriate conduct with a minor has been indicted by the grand jury.

A sealed indictment charging Jamal Carter, 26, with three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor was returned by the county’s grand jury during its April session.

The grand jury met on Monday of last week, returning the six-count indictment.

Carter, who had posted $50,000 bond when charged in March, was formally charged on Wednesday (April 6) after turning himself in to the sheriff’s department.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment