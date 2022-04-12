Grand jury returns sealed indictment in coach case

By Eddie West

A Pleasant Shade man, employed as a Smith County Middle School coach/PE instructor who was charged in March with inappropriate conduct with a minor has been indicted by the grand jury.

A sealed indictment charging Jamal Carter, 26, with three counts of sexual battery by an authority figure and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor was returned by the county’s grand jury during its April session.

The grand jury met on Monday of last week, returning the six-count indictment.

Carter, who had posted $50,000 bond when charged in March, was formally charged on Wednesday (April 6) after turning himself in to the sheriff’s department.

