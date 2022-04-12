New mayor expected in South Carthage

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

South Carthage is expected to have a new mayor after this summer’s election.

South Carthage resident Joey Nixon was the only candidate to meet the noon, Thursday, April 7 deadline to file qualifying papers for the position.

Nixon now serves on the county commission but is not seeking re-election to that post.

The South Carthage mayoral seat is a four year term.

Mayor Hollis Mullinax is not seeking re-election.

Nixon will be seated after the August 4 South Carthage Municipal Election.

Also, included in the South Carthage election are three alderman races.

All three candidates are not expected to have opposition as only one person in each ward filed qualifying papers.

Bobby Law filed qualifying papers for Alderman Ward I (four year term).

Seth L. Dillehay filed qualifying papers for Alderman Ward I (unexpired two year term).

Sam Murley filed qualifying papers for Alderman Ward II (four year term).

The election will be held on August 4 in conjunction with the County General Election and State Primary Election.

The South Carthage Municipal Election is non-partisan which means all candidates are running as Independent candidates.

The South Carthage Alderman Ward I (full term) seat is the four year term now held by Shane Gregory.

The South Carthage Alderman Ward I (unexpired term) seat is a two year now held by Seth Dillehay.

The South Carthage Alderman Ward II term is a four year term is now held by Sam Murley.