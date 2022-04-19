Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/21/22

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on June 7, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Michael V. Elliott, to Resource Real Estate Services, LLC, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Congressional Bank on June 4, 2018 at Book 339, Page 757; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: THE MONEY SOURCE INC., its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended. Street Address: 27 Temperance Hall Hwy, Hickman, Tennessee 38567 Parcel Number: 092 030.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Michael V. Elliott This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Michael V. Elliott, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. LLG Trustee TN LLC Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone (704) 333-8107 Fax (704) 333-8156 File No. 22-122022 4-14-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Roger Gale Duke Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Roger Gale Duke, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2022. Signed Carlos Duke, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-21-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2016, in Book No. 306, at Page 266, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Zachary H Farmer, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on May 25, 2022 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in the 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 8 on the plan of Final Plat of: Cumberland Cove, Phase 1, and of record in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 101, previously known as Plat Book 3, Page 86, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property: ZACHARY H FARMER DISCOVER BANK PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed for a period of two weeks. In such situations, notices will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351711 DATED April 11, 202 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-21-3t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, Lender and Jonathan R. Vinson, Trustee(s), which was dated November 14, 2016, and recorded on November 28, 2016, in Book 312, at Page 627 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT 1: BEING Lot #2 and bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING on a stake in the east margin of Tanglewood Road at the southwest corner of Lot No. 1 and runs: South 85 degrees 30 minutes east 150.00 feet to a stake at the southeast corner of Lot No. 1: South 4 degrees 30 minutes west 125.00 feet to a stake at the northeast corner of Lot No. 3; North 85 degrees 30 minutes west 150.00 feet to a stake in the east margin of Tanglewood Road; North 4 degrees 30 minutes east 125.00 feet with the east margin of Tanglewood Road to the BEGINNING point and containing 0.43 acres, more or less. TRACT 2: BEGINNING at a point in the line of Tract #1, said point being the northeast corner of E. Wilmore and the northwest comer of the property herein described; thence, with the line of Tract #1, South 83 degrees, 41 minutes, 28 seconds east 50.00 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the northeast corner of this tract and a corner of Tract #2; thence, with the line of Tract #2, South 06 degrees 01 minutes 43 seconds west 125.00 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the southeast corner of this tract, the southwest corner of Tract #2, the northwest corner of the Dennis property, and also being the northeast corner of the Shoulders property; thence with the line of Shoulders North 83 degrees 41 minutes 28 seconds west 50 feet to a point, said point being the southwest corner of this property and also being the southeast of the E. Wilmore property; thence, with the line of E. Wilmore, North 06 degrees 01 minutes 43 seconds east 125.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 0.14 acres; more or less, according to a survey conducted by Cumberland Surveying, L.L.C., dated August 11, 1999. Being the same property conveyed to Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker, husband and wife by deed from Jackie Shirl Boles and wife, Georgia Ann Boles, of record in Book 312, Page 624 Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 046-004.00 Address/Description: 18 TANGLEWOOD RD, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker Other Interested Party(ies): The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 22-01414 FC01 4-14-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 20, 2022 at 11:00AM local time, at the front door, Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Richard W. Neathery, a married man, to Mr. Allen E. Schwartz, Esq, Trustee, as trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for TransLand Financial Services, Inc. on July 12, 2002 at Book 56, Page 11, Instrument No. 02066488; and as modified by agreement recorded July 16, 2002 at Book 61, Page 330; conducted by LLG Trustee TN LLC, having been appointed Substitute or Successor Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party Entitled to Enforce the Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, successor in interest to Bank of America, National Association, as Trustee, successor by merger to LaSalle Bank National Association as Trustee for EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-A, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-A, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warrant is intended. Street Address: 39 Round Lick Hills, Watertown, Tennessee 37184 Parcel Number: 080 033.45 Current Owner(s) of Property: Richard W. Neathery This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. The following parties may claim an interest in the above-referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgment creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, though, or under any of the foregoing. Such parties known to the Substitute Trustee may include: None. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Richard W. Neathery, a married man, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to LOGS Legal Group LLP. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. LLG Trustee TN LLC Substitute Trustee 10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400 Charlotte, NC 28216 Phone (704) 333-8107 Fax (704) 333-8156 File No. 14-061332 4-14-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Emma Ruth Nesbitt Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Emma Ruth Nesbitt, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2022. Signed Robbie Ray Nesbitt, Jr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 4-21-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Rich Notice is hereby given that on the 14th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joe Rich, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of April, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 14th day of April, 2022. Signed Jocella Rich Halliburton, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-21-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Edward Fisher Rollins Notice is hereby given that on the 7th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Edward Fisher Rollins, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 7th day of April, 2022. Signed Eva F. Brown, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master A. Tyler Whitaker, Attorney 4-14-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Faith Adams Young Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Faith Adams Young, Deceased, who died on the 1st day of February, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of April, 2022. Signed Stephen G. Young, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Brian S. Shelton, Attorney 4-14-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Willie D. Youngblood Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of April, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Willie D. Youngblood, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of April, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of April, 2022. Signed Dickey Sampson, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-14-2t

The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A request for two (2) lot width variances to establish two (2) individual building lots on Old Lebanon Road. (Michael Woodard Request) Public Notice

The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Wednesday May 4, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing the following items: The special called meeting will begin immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting which begins at 5 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon Chairman, South Carthage Municipal Planning Commissio Consideration of a preliminary subdivision plat for property located on High Street South. The plat will create eleven (11) new lots from 6.14 acres. The property is owned by Steven Myers. Public Notice

The Carthage City Council will be having a budget workshop on April 26, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Carthage Cit Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. The workshop will be open to the public. Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Carthage Water Department will not mail their 2021 Water Quality Report. The 2021 Report will be published in the Carthage Courier on April 28, 2022. This Report can be reviewed on the Town of Carthage’s website or on their social media pages. The Report can also be reviewed at the Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN. Monday thru Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You may request a copy by calling 615-735-1881. Sarah M. Smith – Mayor of Carthage 04-21-22(1t)

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, May 9. 2022; 6:15 p.m. at City Hall. This purpose of this workshop is to solicit public comments on Ordinance 2022-04-11-M1 Mixed Residential/Commercial Zoning. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 04-21-22(1t)

Public Notice The Town of Gordonsville will hold a budget workshop on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Budget. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor 04-21-22(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 1 C 3. of the ordinance, is to allow, as a customary home occupation, an offi ce for a certifi ed refl exologist in a home at 145 Meadow Drive.. The application for this request, submitted by Derek S. and Jacqueline C. Smith, is on fi le at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor 04-21-22(1t)