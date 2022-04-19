Man who fled from police indicted

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man who was the subject of a manhunt in the Flat Rock community in August of last year was indicted by the county’s grand jury this month.

Matthew Madewell, 37, whose address was listed as homeless, was indicted for burglary of an auto, aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 during the April session of the grand jury.

Madewell was picked up by an officer with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department at the Wilson County Jail in Lebanon in January of this year where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Locally, Madewell was wanted in connection with a residential burglary which occurred in the 300 block of Flat Rock Road.

Charges pertain to Madewell allegedly breaking into a house and taking a service revolver belonging an off duty Wilson County Sheriff’s Department employee.

