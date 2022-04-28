Governor Lee in Smith County

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Governor Bill Lee made what was termed a “private” visit to Smith County, Friday afternoon.

The governor was at the courts facility to observe a special court session, sources say.

In a county of less than 20,000, an appearance by a governor is a unique happening.

As an obligation to our thousands of readers and out of respect for the office of governor, the Courier makes every attempt to provide news coverage of any sitting governor’s visit.

After learning of the governor’s planned visit, the Courier contacted the office’s communications staff, Thursday morning.

The governor’s communications office responded as follows:

“We appreciate you checking with us in advance. The meeting itself will be private, but we are more than happy to follow up afterward with photos, a quote from the Governor and any other helpful information about his visit.”

Following the meeting, the governor’s office released the following: “Last week, Governor Lee visited the Smith County Recovery Court program to speak with community leaders who are working tirelessly to improve our criminal justice system and positively impact the lives of Tennesseans. Governor Lee also met with current and former program members.