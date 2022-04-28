Voters should take part in sheriff, county mayor, other races May 3

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

As voters head to the polls Tuesday (May 3) for the first ever Republican and Democratic primary election, the significance of the election can’t be understated.

In the Republican Primary Election, voters will essentially be electing a sheriff and county mayor.

For these two reasons alone, it’s important residents participate in Tuesday’s primary elections.

All registered voters have the opportunity to vote in the Republican Primary Election.

Voters are encouraged to concentrate on the Republican Primary Election where the only contested races will be taking place in Tuesday’s county primary elections.

Four races are challenged in the Republican Primary Election with winners moving on to the August General Election.

In the race for sheriff and county mayor, no Democratic or Independent candidate qualified in the two races which means the winner will not face opposition in the August County General Election provided there is no write-in candidates. (Write-in candidates face a qualifying deadline also, as well as election regulations. In addition, write-in campaigns are generally not successful when facing opposition.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!!