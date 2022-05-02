Obit – Ms. Angela Manier

Ms. Angela Manier, of Carthage, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, April 26, 2022, after being found unresponsive at her Main Street North home. Ms. Manier died nine days after celebrating her 47th birthday on April 17th.

Graveside services and interment were conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, April 28th, in section five at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

She was the daughter of Granville community native Hilda Faye Manier, who died on June 8, 2003 at the age of 44, and was born Angela Dawn Manier at the former Smith County Hospital in Carthage on April 17, 1975.

Ms. Manier had worked for many years as a convenience store clerk.

She was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving her are three sisters, Shalenia Odom of Nashville, Channell Odom and Claudia Odom, both of Smithville, her caregiver, Ms. Mechille Givens, of Carthage, and several nieces and nephews.

