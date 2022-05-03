Man sentenced in officer stabbing

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man found guilty of stabbing of a Carthage police officer and attempting to break into the police department/city hall in Carthage has received a 41 year sentence in criminal court.

During a February trial, Ralph Overstreet Jr., 40, was found guilty of attempted first degree murder, burglary other than habitat, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Overstreet was sentenced Thursday in criminal court by Judge Brody Kane, who presided over Overstreet’s trial.

Judge Kane handed down a 38-year sentence on the attempted first degree murder charge.

