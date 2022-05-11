Hopper, Mason, Wright, Barrett win

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

There were only three contested races for full-time offices in the Democratic and Republican primary elections.

All three of the races were in the Republican Primary Election.

One of the more anticipated races was between incumbent Sheriff Steve Hopper, challenged by Scott Moore. Sheriff Hopper defeated Moore 2,313 votes to 1,302.

County Mayor Jeff Mason, challenged by Arthur (Art) Shady, easily by a vote of 2,937 votes to 532.

In the race for trustee, Julie Wright defeated Jackie Gentry 2,385 votes to 898. Wright will face Independent candidates Ronnie (RL) Lankford and Craig Williams in the August County General Election.

For the office of road superintendent, Mickey G. Barrett received 2,802 votes.

READ MORE ELECTION VOTE TOTALS IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER!!