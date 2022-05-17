Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 05/19/22

NOTICE JASPER HUFF The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 26th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 5-19-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Gene Dennie Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of May, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donald Gene Dennie, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of April, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of May, 2022. Signed Timothy Alan Dennie, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Richard M. Books, Attorney 5-19-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY MELINDA GRAGIOLA, DECEASED CASE NO. 2519 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on March 18, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 317 Hogan Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the premises on 317 Hogan Road, Gordonsville, TN 38563. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: Mary Woodard (Hulse) Gragiola Property, Map 077 Parcel 028.04. BEGINNING at a new iron pin, said pin being the Southeast Corner of Tract #3 of Woodard Property, said pin being the Northeast Corner of Tract #2 of Woodard Property, said pin being on the western boundary of Hogan Road, thence with said Tract #2 of Woodard Property the next three calls N 72 Degrees 49’ 06” W. 150.62’, thence N 02 Degrees 44’ 17” W 138.00’, thence N 73 Degrees 48’ 21” W 194.35’, thence with Tract #1 of Woodard Property the next three calls N 73 Degrees 48’ 21” W 112.47’, thence N 77 Degrees 42’ 18” W 188.88’, thence S 79 Degrees 09’ 07” W 59.85’, to a point on Gibbs Boundary Line, thence with Gibbs the next three calls N 40 Degrees 44’ 15” W 104.45’, thence S 82 Degrees 57’ 15” W 220.86’, thence N 69 Degrees 11’ 45” W 114.37’, thence with Savage Zinc Co. the next five calls N 65 Degrees 19’ 54” E 62.77’, thence S 65 Degrees 22’ 40” E. 56.46’, thence N 77 Degrees 08’ 23” E 300.05’, thence N 78 Degrees 34’ 17” E 153.79’, thence N 78 Degrees 23’ 35” E 75.00’, thence with Tract #4 of Woodard Property the next four calls S 04 Degrees 46’ 42” E 181.88’, thence S 71 Degrees 57’ 31” E 361.10’, thence S 07 Degrees 21’ 52” W 45.72’, thence S 68 Degrees 19’ 33” E 160.32’ to a point on the western boundary of Hogan Road, thence with Hogan Road the next two calls S 26 Degrees 12’ 01” W 98.26’, thence S 33 Degrees 16’ 54” W 22.45’ to the point of beginning, containing 2.51 Acres more or less, within the above described property is a Negro cemetery which is not transferred and the right of ingress and egress to the same is reserved from a point on Tract #1 of Woodard Property, by survey by Steven B. Finley dated January 5, 1997. Being the same property conveyed to Mary Woodard (Hulse) Gragiola by Warranty Deed from Sandra Woodard Washer, Mary Woodard (Hulse) Gragiola, Jacky H. Woodard, and Margaret Woodard Vance, dated February 20, 1997, and recorded in Deed Book 143, page 68, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Included in the sale is a 2000 Clayton Lakeshore mobile home, VIN number CS2003199TNAB. There will be a small amount of personal property to be sold the day of sale. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of Poindexter Realty & Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 12th day of May, 2022. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 CONNER McDONALD ATTORNEY FOR ESTATE 2319 Crestmoor Road Nashville, TN 37215 615-627-4444 5-19-4t

Smith County Government is accepting sealed bids for commercial cleaning services for the 2022-2023 fi scal year beginning July 1st. Bid proposals should include pricing for a full year of labor, paper products and cleaning supplies. A full list of buildings, frequenc of cleaning and expectations may be picked up at Smith Mayors offi ce. Bids will be opened on Tuesday June 8th at 10 AM in the Smith County Government Conference Room at 122 Turner High Circle. BID NOTICE 05-19-22(1t)

I, Andrew Grisham, have this Chevrolet Suburban with this VIN#3GNFK16Z23G343089 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-5479. 05-19-22(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section C 3. of the ordinance, is to allow, as a customary occupation, an in-home day care center at 144 Hatton Drive. The application for this request, submitted by Casey and Kaitlin Neal, is on fi le at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor 05-19-22(1t)

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Rescue Squad is accepting sealed bids on a 1993 Dodge Ram 150. The truck is a 5-speed 4×4 5.2L V8 with 35,500 miles, new tires, and a bed topper. Bids will be accepted through May 31, 2022 and unsealed on June 7, 2022. For questions on submitting bids or to view the vehicle, call (615) 683-9400 or (615) 683-9360. The Smith County Rescue Squad reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 05-12-22(1t)

NOTICE Pursuant to Section 67-5-508, Tennessee Code Annotated, the property assessment records of Smith County will be available for public inspection at Suite 106 at the Turner Building of Smith County Courthouse Annex during normal business hours. Any person desiring to inspect these records may do so at the appointed time and place. The Smith County Board of Equalization will begin its annual session to examine and equalize the county assessments on June 1, 2022. THE BOARD WILL ACCEPT APPEALS FOR TAX YEAR 2022 ONLY UNTIL THE LAST DAY OF ITS 2022 REGULAR SESSION, WHICH WILL BE JUNE 10, 2022. The Board will meet each weekday from the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Suite 106 of Turner Bldg. of Smith County Courthouse. Any owner of property who wishes to make a complaint or appeal to the County Board of Equalization must appear before said Board at this time personally or by personal appearance of an agent for the owner bearing the owner’s written authorization. Failure to appear and appeal an assessment will result in the assessment becoming final without further right of appeal. 05-19-22(1T)

I, Scotty Mofi eld, have this 2007 Chrysler Pacifi ca with this VIN#2A8GM68X57R291093 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-304-6570. 05-12-22(2t)