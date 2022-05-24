GHS SOFTBALL & BASEBALL – STATE BOUND

The Gordonsville Tigerettes softball team and the Gordonsville Tigers baseball team both punched their tickets to the 2022 Spring Fling happening this week in Murfreesboro.

The Tigerettes defeated Whitwell in their sectional game to advance to the Class A Softball State Tournament. They begin play on Tuesday, May 24th at 4:00 pm.

The Tigers took down Sale Creek in dramatic, comeback fashion to secure their spot in the Class A Baseball State Tournament. They begin play as well on Tuesday, May 24th.

