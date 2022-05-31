Temporary closings of Cordell Hull Bridge for inspection

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Periodic closing of the Cordell Hull Bridge for a routine inspection is expected to take place beginning next week, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.

The inspection is expected to take about a week, but could take longer, state transportation officials warn.

The length of the inspection will likely depend on weather and if any structural deficiencies are located.

The bridge will only be closed certain hours of the day while the inspection is taking place.

Plans are for the closings to take place beginning Monday, June 6 and continue through Friday, June 10, the transportation department has informed Mayor Sarah Marie Smith.

Closings will take place daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., according to information provided by the transportation department.

“We hope to be done by June 10, but there is a chance it will last two weeks. It will be closed to all traffic while inspection equipment is actively being used on the bridge due to the width restriction on the bridge itself,” a transportation official informed Mayor Smith.