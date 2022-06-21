Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 06/23/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Phyllis Ann Duckworth Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of June, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Phyllis Ann Duckworth, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of April, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of June, 2022. Signed Angela Williams Jones, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 6-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billie Marie Hix Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of June, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Billie Marie Hix, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of June, 2022. Signed June Marie Scudder, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 6-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to our meeting falling on July 4th, our regular meeting will be scheduled July 11th at 7:00 pm

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2002 Dodge Durango 1B4HS48N62F146033 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

________________________

LEGAL NOTICE The Smith County Board of Education – School Nutrition Program invites qualifi ed bidders to bid on pizza products, equipment, and fi xtures necessary for the 2022-2023 school year. Bid documents may be picked up at the Smith County Board of Education, School Nutrition Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, TN from 8:30 – 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Bids must be returned by 10:00 pm on Monday July 11, 2022. Notices will be mailed to succesful bidders two weeks after bid opening. 06-16-22(2t)