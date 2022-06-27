Obit – Mrs. Florence Webb Ash

Mrs. Florence Webb Ash, a homemaker of Lebanon, died at the age of 86 at 9:34 a.m. on Monday morning, June 20, 2022, at her Phillips Road home in the Bellwood community.

Funeral service were conducted by Eld. Jackie Kemp and Eld. Jason Wheeley on Saturday morning, June 25th, at 10 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Born Florence Dee Webb of Smith County on September 29, 1935, she was one of six children born to the late Robert Eddie Webb, who died at the age of 76 on June 5, 1980, and Lillian Atwood Webb, who died at the age of 81 on February 2, 1987.

Siblings preceding her in death were James Robert Webb, who died August 18, 2016 at the age of 89, Mary Bell Webb Winfree, who died at the age of 86 on February 14, 2008, and Louise “Lou” Webb Wilson, who died November 9, 1998 at the age of 74.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Ash, on July 18, 1994 at the age of 63.

Mrs. Ash was a member of the Knob Spring Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving are her four sons, Mike Ash and wife, Ashley, Joey Ash, Andy Ash and Jason Ash; sister, Ruby Webb Wilson White and husband, Eld. Leon White, of the Bellwood community, brother, Edward Webb and wife, Judith Oldham Webb, of the Grant community; eight grandchildren, Jeff, Elizabeth, Krista, Stephen, Jeremy, Matthew and Andrew Ash, and Sandra Massey; seventeen great-grandchildren, Zachary, Ayla, Gwendolyn, Coraline, Cason, Elliot, Karsen, Lucy, Jordan, Kinley, Sawyer, Emily, Ryan, Alex, and Haley Ash, Brett and Emily Massey.

LIGON & BOBO of LEBANON

djd