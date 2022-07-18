Obit – Master Kieran Fittin

Master Kieran Fittin died at birth at 11:09 p.m. Thursday evening, July 14, 2022, at the St. Thomas Mid-Town Hospital in Nashville.

Master Fittin was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He will be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and no local services are planned.

Born Kieran Michael Fittin on July 14th he was one of three children born to Jason David Fittin and Katherine Jayne Ayers Fittin of South Carthage.

His two surviving sisters are Eloise Fittin and Joyce Fittin of the home; paternal grandparents, David Fittin of Reading, Pennsylvania, Colleen Glahn and husband, Peter, of Cookeville; maternal grandparents, Sharon Ayers of Carmel, Texas and David Ayers and wife Jane of Dallas, Texas.

