Obit – Mrs. Mary Bane

Mrs. Mary Bane, age 92, a homemaker of the Elmwood community and wife of former Smith County Road Commissioner Willie B. Bane, died peacefully Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving and caring family at the family’s Massey Hollow Road farm. Under the care of Caris Hospice of Algood, she was pronounced deceased at 11:35 a.m.

Mrs. Bane is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where the family was to be in at 10 a.m. Monday morning, July 18th, to finalize funeral arrangements.

Mrs. Bane, a West Virginia native, is survived by their six children, a daughter, Linda Bane McKinney, and five sons, Charles and Bro. Richard Bane, Larry and Ronnie Bane and Smith County Commissioner Tommy Bane.

The complete arrangements will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

