All incumbents retain seats for full-time offices; two newcomers

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

There were only two full-time offices contested in Thursday’s County General Election.

Trustee—

•The most crowded field in the County General Election was in the race for trustee with incumbent Lee Ann Williams not seeking re-election. Julie Wright, the Republican Party nominee defeated two Independent candidates, Ronnie (RL) Lankford and Craig Williams.

Wright—2,580 votes.

Williams—858 votes.

Lankford—309 votes.

County Clerk—

•In the County Clerk race incumbent Clifa Norris defeated challenger Jerome Donoho. Both candidates ran as Independents.

Norris—2,656 votes.

Donoho—1,003 votes.

All other candidates received complimentary votes.

County Mayor—

Jeff Mason—3,160 votes.

Sheriff—

Steve Hopper—3,329 votes.

Road Superintendent— Mickey G. Barrett—3,091 votes.

Register of Deeds—

Jerri Lin Vaden-Malone—3,162 votes.

General Sessions Judge—

Branden Bellar—3,139 votes.

Circuit Court Clerk—

Tommy Turner—3,262 votes.

