Drugstore burglary investigated by TBI, Carthage police

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Carthage police along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are investigating a burglary which occurred at Smith County Drug Center.

Due to a rash of area drugstore burglaries in various jurisdictions, the TBI has taken the lead in the investigation.

Late Monday night of last week, two male subjects were captured on video breaking into the drugstore located at the intersection of Highway 263 and Highway 25 in Carthage.

No items were discovered missing from the drugstore.

Law enforcement authorities suspect individuals were searching narcotics which the drugstore secures in a vault.

The investigation began when an alarm call sounded from the drugstore around 10:45 p.m. at Carthage Police Department dispatch center located at city hall on Spring Street.

