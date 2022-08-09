Over 40 individuals indicted

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Pleasant Shade man, formerly employed as a Smith County Middle School coach/PE instructor, was among those indicted during the August session of the grand jury.

Jamal Devante Carter, 26, Pleasant Shade, was indicted on “15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor” by the county’s grand jury which met on Monday of last week.

The indictment alleges between “January 1, 2021 and March 4 of 2022”, Carter “knowingly possessed material that included a minor engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity that is patently offensive”.

In March of this year, the sheriff’s department’s detective’s division began an investigation into Carter concerning inappropriate activity with a female minor/minors at the middle school.

Carter has retained the legal representation of the Lebanon law firm of Lowery, Lowery and Cherry.

Other August indictments include:

