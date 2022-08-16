Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/18/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Derial W. Bivens Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Derial W. Bivens, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of August, 2022. Signed Cynthia Bivens, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 8-18-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of June, 2018, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 340, Page 508, Instrument 18001885, JASON SCOTT BRITTON conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 432, Page 376, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 2, 2022, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 083 PARCEL: 017.13 LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING on an iron pin southeast corner of herein described tract, same being the west margin of Vantrease Road; thence along the west margin of Vantrease Road North 12 degrees 11 minutes 01 second East 169.96 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the remaining lands of Shores North 85 degrees 17 minutes 18 seconds West 380.28 feet to an iron pin; thence South 03 degrees 35 minutes 44 seconds West 166.63 feet to an iron pin; thence South 84 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds East 354.94 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.41 acres, more or less, according to a survey conducted by Kenneth House of Cumberland Surveying, LLC, Gordonsville, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jason Scott Britton by Warranty Deed from Tiffany Joy McDowell, dated June 23, 2018, of record in Record Book 340, Page 505, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 44 Vantrease Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on August 11, 2022, August 18, 2022, and August 25, 2022. This the 1st day of August, 2022. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 8-11-3t

NOTICE ERICA FAYE BROWN The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to terminate forever your parental rights to Alexander, Glenn and Ruth Brown. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 22nd day of November, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-1-117(n) and Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 7-28-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sara D. Herald Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sara D. Herald, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of May, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of August, 2022. Signed Mark Dunn Herald, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 8-11-2t

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE HOPE MCKINLEY, MICHAEL MCKINLEY, NICHOLAS HIGH, KEISHALA LORAH, JACKIE HIGH, JAMES HIGH, MICHAEL HIGH, STEPHANIE HIGH, and KEITH HIGH, Plaintiffs, v. EX PARTE, THE DESCENDANTS OF MARTHA CARTER, BETTY CLINT HIGH, LAWRENCE HIGH, AND MICHAEL MCKINLEY, Defendants. Case No. 8567 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiffs’ Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, listed above are non-residents of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Branden Bellar, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 516 Main Street North, P.O. Box 192, Carthage, TN 37030, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 4th day of November, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Branden Bellar 516 Main Street North P.O. Box 192 Carthage, TN 37030 Publication Dates: 08-18-2022, 08-25-2022, 09-01-2022, 09-08-2022. 8-18-4t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billy Morris Shoulders Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Billy Morris Shoulders, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of August, 2022. Signed Charlotte Ann Hensley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 8-18-2t

BID NOTICE Smith County EMS will be accepting bids for (184) New Motorola Mototrbo, VHF, 7000 series, (XPR 7550e or R7) portable radios with lapel microphones. Programming to the specifi cations of this agency and delivery to Carthage Tennessee, must be included in the bid. All bids must be emailed to [email protected] Bids are due by Monday, August 22nd, 2022 @ 8am. Smith County EMS has the right to reject any and all bids. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on basis of Race, Color, National Origin, Age, Sex or Disability.

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage is seeking engineering services to write bid specs for sewer line repair/replacement, in the city, running under Highway 70. Sealed bids should be submitted to Town of South Carthage City Hall located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, TN. 37030 between the hours of 8:00-4:30, Monday – Friday. Sealed bids will be accepted until Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 4:30pm. Bids will be opened and discussed during the regularly scheduled Council Meeting on September 1, 2022 at 7pm in the William E. Hughes Building on Main Street South. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor The Town of South Carthage reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Town of South Carthage is an equal opportunity employer. 08-18-22(2t)

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80S085-F3-002, 80S085-F8-002 CONTRACT NO.: CNW034 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 9/23/2022.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is now accepting applications for building/codes inspector. Applicants need to be licensed and meet all state requirements. Qualifi cations of any interested persons may be sent digitally to [email protected] or submitted in person at Town of South Carthage City Hall, 106 Main Street South, Carthage, TN. 37030. Monday- Friday 8:00-4:30 pm. Proposals will be accepted until 4:30pm Thursday September 1, 2022. The Board of Mayor and Alderman will discuss the proposals during the regularly scheduled council meeting on Thursday September 1, 2022 at 7pm in the William E. Hughes Building on Main Street South. The Town of South Carthage is an equal opportunity employer. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 08-18-22(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet August 25, 2022, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of setting early voting dates and hours, reviewing ballot names, appointing poll workers, locking ballot boxes for the November 8, 2022 election and such other business as may come before the body.

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a minimum of 100 Chromebooks with specs of 11.6” touchscreen display, 4GB RAM-32GB Hard Drive, minimum dual core 2GHz processor, Google licenses included with minimum Google auto expiration date of 2029. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at [email protected] No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-18-22(2t)

I, Chase Taylor, have this 2007 Timpte Trailer with this VIN#1TDH422287B113291 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-7309. 08-11-22(2t)