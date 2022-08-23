Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/25/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Derial W. Bivens Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Derial W. Bivens, Deceased, who died on the 20th day of March, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 4th day of August, 2022.

Signed

Cynthia Bivens,

Personal Representative

Jessie Goad,

Clerk & Master

Robin C. Moore,

Attorney 8-18-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 23rd day of June, 2018, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 340, Page 508, Instrument 18001885, JASON SCOTT BRITTON conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 432, Page 376, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, September 2, 2022, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 083 PARCEL: 017.13 LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING on an iron pin southeast corner of herein described tract, same being the west margin of Vantrease Road; thence along the west margin of Vantrease Road North 12 degrees 11 minutes 01 second East 169.96 feet to an iron pin; thence severing the remaining lands of Shores North 85 degrees 17 minutes 18 seconds West 380.28 feet to an iron pin; thence South 03 degrees 35 minutes 44 seconds West 166.63 feet to an iron pin; thence South 84 degrees 58 minutes 41 seconds East 354.94 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 1.41 acres, more or less, according to a survey conducted by Kenneth House of Cumberland Surveying, LLC, Gordonsville, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Jason Scott Britton by Warranty Deed from Tiffany Joy McDowell, dated June 23, 2018, of record in Record Book 340, Page 505, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 44 Vantrease Road, Brush Creek, TN 38547. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE

This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on August 11, 2022, August 18, 2022, and August 25, 2022.

This the 1st day of August, 2022.

JAMIE D. WINKLER

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC

ATTORNEYS AT LAW

212 MAIN STREET NORTH

P. O. BOX 332

CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030

PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 8-11-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Jean Grisham Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Jean Grisham, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16th day of August, 2022.

Signed

Paul Dwayne Grisham,

Personal Representative

Rebecca Grisham Fontana,

Personal Representative

Jessie Goad,

Clerk & Master

Jamie D. Winkler,

Attorney 8-25-2t

________________________

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE HOPE MCKINLEY, MICHAEL MCKINLEY, NICHOLAS HIGH, KEISHALA LORAH, JACKIE HIGH, JAMES HIGH, MICHAEL HIGH, STEPHANIE HIGH, and KEITH HIGH, Plaintiffs, v. EX PARTE, THE DESCENDANTS OF MARTHA CARTER, BETTY CLINT HIGH, LAWRENCE HIGH, AND MICHAEL MCKINLEY, Defendants. Case No. 8567 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiffs’ Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, listed above are non-residents of this State so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said non-resident to serve upon Branden Bellar, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 516 Main Street North, P.O. Box 192, Carthage, TN 37030, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 4th day of November, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074.

Jessie Goad

Chancery Court Clerk

Attorney for Plaintiff

Branden Bellar

516 Main Street North

P.O. Box 192

Carthage, TN 37030

Publication Dates: 08-18-2022, 08-25-2022, 09-01-2022, 09-08-2022. 8-18-4t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated May 15, 2006, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded May 17, 2005, in Book No. 149, at Page 361, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Christine Schutt and Jason Lee Schutt, conveying certain property therein described to First Volunteer Title of Tennessee, Inc as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Vision Mortgage Professionals, Inc., its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR21, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2006-AR21. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY as Trustee for INDYMAC INDX MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2006-AR21, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES Series 2006-AR21, will, on September 29, 2022 on or about 10:00 AM, at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse 211 N. Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: LAND in Smith County, Tennessee, being Lot No. 59 and 60, on the Plan of Cumberland Hills Subdivision, as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 1, page 136-137, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 9 Lisa Lane South, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: CHRISTINE SCHUTT JASON LEE SCHUTT VISION MORTGAGE PROFESSIONALS, INC. MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEM, INC., AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR VISION MORTGAGE PROFESSIONALS, INC., ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 353284 DATED August 18, 2022 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 8-25-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billy Morris Shoulders Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of August, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Billy Morris Shoulders, Deceased, who died on the 30th day of July, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 8th day of August, 2022.

Signed

Charlotte Ann Hensley,

Personal Representative

Jessie Goad,

Clerk & Master

Jamie D. Winkler,

Attorney 8-18-2t

________________________

TOWN of CARTHAGE, TN REQUEST for QUALIFICATIONS The Town of Carthage is requesting statements of qualifi cations from administration fi rms to provide services for an allocation of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Duties to be performed by the selected fi rm will include the collection of scorecards from utilities, recommendations for funding, the preparation of an application, assistance wit procurement, preparation of reimbursement requests, assistance with monitoring, and all aspects of reporting. Qualifi cations should be received on or before September 8, 2022, at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 ATTN: Mayor Smith or by email at: [email protected] Submission will be evaluated according to the following criteria: The fi rm selected must comply with Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968. • Specialized experience or technical expertise of the fi rm • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of fi rm to perform the work within time limitations • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to the project • Familiarity with local conditions Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 08-25-22(1t)

________________________

The Smith County Chamber of Commerce is incorporated as a nonprofi t civic organization pursuant to §501(c)(6) of the Internal Revenue Code. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Carthage City Council passed on second reading the 2022-2023 Budget, which included a donation of $9,300.00 to the Smith County Chamber of Commerce to be used to bring about civic betterment and social improvement through efforts to maintain and increase employment opportunities in the municipality by promoting industry, trade, commerce, tourism, and recreation by inducing manufacturing, industrial, educational, fi nancial, service, commercial, recreational, and agricultural enterprises to locate in or remain in the municipality. Town of Carthage Public Notice of Compliance to TCA 6-54-111

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Carthage Board of Zoning appeals will hold a special called meeting and Public Hearing on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 6:30 PM at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring Street, to consider the approval of a sign variance request pursuant to City Ordinance # P-20191113 for the following property: The meeting and Public Hearing are open to the public, and any person with interest will be allowed to speak to the matter. Sarah Marie Smith Mayor of Carthage Property Address: 228 McGuinness Ave., Carthage, TN 37030 Map: 054, Grp: G, Parcel: 014.00 Zoning District: R-2 (Medium Density Residential District) 08-25-22(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Town of South Carthage is seeking engineering services to write bid specs for sewer line repair/replacement, in the city, running under Highway 70. Sealed bids should be submitted to Town of South Carthage City Hall located at 106 Main Street South, Carthage, TN. 37030 between the hours of 8:00-4:30, Monday – Friday. Sealed bids will be accepted until Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 4:30pm. Bids will be opened and discussed during the regularly scheduled Council Meeting on September 1, 2022 at 7pm in the William E. Hughes Building on Main Street South. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor The Town of South Carthage reserves the right to reject any and all bids. The Town of South Carthage is an equal opportunity employer. 08-18-22(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage is now accepting applications for building/codes inspector. Applicants need to be licensed and meet all state requirements. Qualifi cations of any interested persons may be sent digitally to [email protected] or submitted in person at Town of South Carthage City Hall, 106 Main Street South, Carthage, TN. 37030. Monday- Friday 8:00-4:30 pm. Proposals will be accepted until 4:30pm Thursday September 1, 2022. The Board of Mayor and Alderman will discuss the proposals during the regularly scheduled council meeting on Thursday September 1, 2022 at 7pm in the William E. Hughes Building on Main Street South. The Town of South Carthage is an equal opportunity employer. Hollis Mullinax, Mayor 08-18-22(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for a minimum of 100 Chromebooks with specs of 11.6” touchscreen display, 4GB RAM-32GB Hard Drive, minimum dual core 2GHz processor, Google licenses included with minimum Google auto expiration date of 2029. Bids will be accepted thru 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022, via emailing Norma Mitchell, Finance Department, Smith County Board of Education at [email protected] No faxed bids will be accepted. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 08-18-22(2t)

________________________

25 Utility District’s September meeting will be moved to September 12 due to the Labor Day Holiday, as voted on by the commissioners.

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80S085-F3-002, 80S085-F8-002 CONTRACT NO.: CNW034 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 9/23/2022.

________________________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES Smith County, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifi cations from engineering fi rms on behalf of Southside Utility District to provide services for an allocation of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan: Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Duties to be performed by the selected fi rm will include but are not limited to completing the infrastructure scorecard, preliminary engineering report, construction inspection, etc. Digital qualifi cations should be received on or before September 7th, 2022 at the following address: To whom it may concern: [email protected] Matt Billings- Community Development Planner; UCDD. Each submission will be evaluated according to the following criteria: The fi rm selected must comply with Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968. Thank you for your interest in the needs of our community. I look forward to your reply. • Specialized experience or technical expertise of the fi rm • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of fi rm to perform the work within time limitations • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to the project • Familiarity with local conditions Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor 08-25-22(1t)

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville City Council will hold a Special Called Meeting at the Gordonsville Civic Center on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a New Police Offi cer Applicant. All Interested Citizens are encouraged to attend.

________________________

Be a Good Neighbor. No Grass Clippings in Streets. • Mowing grass clippings in the street is a safety hazard that can cause motorcycles to wreck. • Grass clippings in streets can clog city drains and create all kinds of problems. Please be a good neighbor. When you mow your yard, keep the grass clippings out of the street. (The fi ne for grass clippings in streets can be up to $50.) Town of Carthage

________________________

TOWN of CARTHAGE, TN REQUEST for QUALIFICATIONS ENGINEERING SERVICES Carthage, Tennessee is requesting statements of qualifi cations from engineering fi rms to provide services for an allocation of funds provided by the American Rescue Plan: Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. Duties to be performed by the selected fi rm will include but are not limited to completing the infrastructure scorecard, preliminary engineering report, construction inspection, etc. Qualifi cations should be received on or before September 8, 2022, at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 or digitally at either of the following addresses: [email protected] OR [email protected] Submission will be evaluated according to the following criteria: The fi rm selected must comply with Executive Order 11246, Equal Employment Opportunity, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, and Section 3 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1968. • Specialized experience or technical expertise of the fi rm • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of fi rm to perform the work within time limitations • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to the project • Familiarity with local conditions Sarah Marie Smith, Mayor of Carthage 08-25-22(1t)