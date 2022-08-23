OWLS’ REVENGE

Defense, freshman QB lead physical Owls to dominant win, avenge back-to-back losses to Tigers

By Terry Collins

Courier Sports

CARTHAGE — The county’s two high school football teams met on the gridiron last Saturday night to kickoff the 2022 regular season at Owl Stadium in Carthage.

Smith Co. used their superior size to break a two-game losing skid to their cross-county rival Gordonsville by a final score of 27-7.

“I am extremely proud of our players and coaching staff, tonight. They all did a great job tonight. I am also proud of our fans and community support, tonight. That was an electric and exiting atmosphere,” said Smith County head coach Matt Dyer. “Gordonsville is a good football team and they will go deep in the 1A playoffs. Coach (Stephen) Jackson, Coach (Adam) Shaw, Coach (Mac) Petty, and all those guys do a great job with that program. I know there were some injuries tonight for both teams so I hope everyone is all right and has a speedy recovery — prayers for them.”

Gordonsville first year head coach Stephen Jackson shared his thoughts on the season opener for Big Blue.

“Carthage was very physical and they brought it tonight,” said Jackson. “We saw that on film. They are a big, fast and strong team. We just have to get stronger and faster this season — and go back to work.”

Jackson continued when asked about what led to the Owls second half surge, “I think it was missed tackles — that was the difference. We have to go back and work on our tackling — get better on tackling.

“I think our kids played hard. It comes down to tackling and being in the right position — reading your keys.”

