COURIER NETS 2ND PLACE – DIVISION I – TPA AWARDS

The Carthage Courier collected a record 14 total awards and landed 2nd Place for General Excellence among Division I newspapers from across the state in last Friday’s 2022 Tennessee State Press Contest Awards held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville.

The awards, sponsored by the University of Tennessee (UT) and Tennessee Press Association (TPA), marked the Courier’s highest-ever placement for the contest’s top honor — General Excellence Award — trailing only 2022 first place winner the Brownsville Press from among all papers competing in Division I.

Publisher Scott Winfree represented the Courier at this year’s awards luncheon.

“What a wonderful feeling to have our staff’s efforts recognized by our peers,” noted Winfree who is in his 37th year at Smith County’s longtime weekly publication. “I cannot express enough the gratitude and pride I have for our small but outstanding and dedicated staff that strives for excellence. They are the best — and that couldn’t be any more evident than their receiving this level of recognition.”

“Additionally, this honor doesn’t come our way without the support from both our continued readership / subscribers and our advertising community,” said Winfree. “We thank you for your belief in our product and its continued representation for our Smith County community. We proudly share this recognition with you. This is as much your award as it is ours.”

Two of the 14 awards included First Place designation in the categories of Best Breaking News Coverage & Best Graphics / Illustrations with efforts from Courier staff members Eddie West and Shea Haile respectively.

Three second place awards included: Best Breaking News Coverage, Coronavirus Features Coverage & Headline Writing.

A trio of third place awards came with the categories of Best Sports Photograph, Best Feature Photograph & Best Personal Humor Column.

Rounding out the list were six fourth place honors in the categories of Best Education Reporting, Best Business Coverage, Best Sports Coverage, Best Sports Writing, Best Local Features & Best News Photograph.

