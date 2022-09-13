Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/15/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Terry Keith Wood Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Terry Keith Wood, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of August, 2022. Signed Terry Walter Wood, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Whitney A. Mullinax, Attorney 9-8-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert C. Stanley Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Robert C. Stanley, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of September, 2022. Signed Roberta Stanley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 9-15-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Bertie Dickerson Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Bertie Dickerson, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of September, 2022. Signed Radford Duke, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 9-15-2t

I, B&G Auto, have this 2005 Ford Truck with this VIN#1FTSW21P85EA32350 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 09-15-22(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville Fire Department is soliciting sealed bids for purchase of 4000 feet of fi ve (5) inch LDH with STORZ connections, two (2) intake valves, and three (3) STORZ adapters. All bids are to be received no later than Friday, September 23, 2022, at 10 a.m.; at which time bids will be opened. Bid specifi cations may be obtained by calling City Hall at 615-683-8282. The Town has the right to reject any and all bids. Daniel Lafevor, Fire Chief John Potts, Mayor Town of Gordonsville 63 E. Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563

The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee. Public Notice

I, Lacey Weston, have this 2013 Chevy Equinox with this VIN#2GNFLEEK8D65911 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-1375. 09-15-22(1t)

Election Notice November 8, 2022 Elderly Voters or Voters with Disabilities Pursuant to T.C.A. § 2-3-109 (E) any elderly voter (60 years or older) or a voter with a disability whose polling place is inaccessible may vote at the election commission office on Election Day, vote by absentee ballot or vote early by personal appearance during the dates specified for early voting at the Election Commission Office. If the voter’s designated voting location is inaccessible, they choose to vote at the Election Commission office on Election Day, by completing an affidavit no later than October 29, 2022. Early Voting or Absentee by Mail Registered voters who will be unable to go to their polling place on Election Day may vote during early voting or after meeting certain legal qualifications, may vote absentee by mail. To vote an absentee ballot by mail, the voter must make the request in writing and include their name (as registered), social security number, date of birth, residential address, mailing address (if different from residential address), the election(s) they wish to vote in and political preference if voting in a Primary, the reason they are requesting to vote an absentee ballot and their signature. The written request must be received by mail no later than November 1, 2022. Requests should be mailed to the election office at the address below. Smith County Election Commission 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030 Phone – 615-735-8241∙ Fax 615-735-8253 [email protected] Office Hours: Monday – Friday 8 am to 4 pm Closed July 4, 2022 for Holidays Wesley Rigsby, Chairman • Anne Waggoner, Secretary • Rob Goodrow, Commissioner • Donnie Dennis, Commissioner • Steve Willbur, Commissioner Yvonne Gibbs, Administrator of Elections