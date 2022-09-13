State delaying bluff project

Highway 70 would be closed with construction

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Highway 70 rock mitigation project continues to face opposition from residents and local officials.

The project is planned for the South Carthage bluff located at the south end of the Cordell Hull Bridge.

A sign located just outside the South Carthage city limits on Highway 70 reads “Stop the closure of Highway 70”, referring to the proposed project.

Once construction work begins, the project will require the temporary closing of Highway 70 in the construction zone, impacting several thousand motorists who travel the state roadway on a daily basis.

Many of those motorists travel through the project zone twice daily.

The rock mitigation project will not only impact individual commuters but also government services, including ambulance, police and fire protection.

At this point, exactly when rock mitigation project will begin remains uncertain.

While the state transportation department project has been temporarily delayed, it’s not likely to be halted permanently.

