Carthage police locate Florida inmate

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A woman wanted by Florida Department of corrections and a male subject were taken into custody during an investigation, Thursday.

The investigation into the two individuals began when a bolo (be on the look out) was issued for a pickup truck with a Florida license plate was reported leaving from the Waffle House in Gordonsville.

Sgt. Stephen Enoch located the vehicle in the area of the Highway 25 Quick-N-Easy convenience market with a male and a female occupants.

The bolo was issued for the two for allegedly making threats related to law enforcement officers in the county, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Enoch.

The vehicle was traveling east on Highway 25 and turned onto Turkey Creek Highway.

Sgt. Enoch’s report indicates a felony stop was made on the vehicle around the machine shop on Turkey Creek Highway.

The two subjects were identified as Lori Ann Reid, 50, Booker, Florida, and Stanley Sapp, 43, Pleasant Shade, according to the offense report.

