Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/29/22

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on October 20, 2022, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mitchell Travis Ridiner, a single man, to Rudy Title & Escrow, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial dated February 14, 2020, and recorded on February 20, 2020, in Book 371, Page 352, Instrument No. 20000531, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: None The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 05 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE DIANA ROLLINS PROPERTY AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE LEAVING WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE AND RUNNING NORTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY, THENCE WITH SAID FERRELL PROPERTY AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 04 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SOUTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 291.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 12, 2009, PAUL BURTON CROCKETT, TENNESSEE NO. 1394 OF CROCKETT SURVEYING, 427 PARK AVENUE, LEBANON, TN. 37087 (615)444-6693., JOB NO. 09 9666 WC. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MITCHELL TRAVIS RIDINER AND MELISSA DEANNE RIDINER BY DEED RECORDED SIMULTANEOUSLY HEREWITH IN BOOK 371, PAGE 350 OR INSTRUMENT NO. 20000530, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 20 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 050 019.04 Current owner(s) of Record: Mitchell Travis Ridiner and Melissa Deanne Ridiner This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 22-005872-1 9-22-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jordan Wilson Measle, Jr Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of September, 2022, Letters of Administration, in respect to the estate of Jordan Wilson Measle, Jr, Deceased, who died on the 17th day of January, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of September, 2022. Signed Vivian Gail Measle, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 9-22-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Shirley J. Blankenship Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of September, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Shirley J. Blankenship, Deceased, who died on the 28th day of August, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of September, 2022. Signed Rickey L. Hall, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 9-22-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4130-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU375 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 11/11/2022.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: STP-141(43) CONTRACT NO.: CNW174 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/28/2022.

The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals The public hearing will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. The meeting will be held via teleconference and anyone wishing to attend virtually should contact South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] A request for a seven (7) foot side setback variance for property located at 122 Rolling Hills Circle (Kerrion Silcox Request). Public Notice 09-29-22(2t)

NOTICE 25 Utility District Customers Our regular meeting on the fi rst Monday of each month will be changing the time to 6pm beginning October 3 and continuing until March 6

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of Lakeside Drive from Reece Hollow Road to SR-85, Project Length 3.160 miles. Bids should be submitted by October 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope shoul be plainly marked with “Bid – Lakeside Drive” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Lakeside Drive from Reece Hollow Road to SR-85 described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, as amended by Chapter 9, and Chapter 406 of the Public Acts of 1977. In accordance with TCA 62-6-449(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise the bid shall not be opened or considered. 80SAR1-S8-015 S.A. 80016 (4) Lakeside Drive Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Mickey Barrett, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department 09-22-22(2t)