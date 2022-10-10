Obit – Debra Ann Eastes

The family of Debra Ann Eastes wishes to celebrate her life and share news of her passing on October 5th at Hospice Solace in Asheville, after a brief illness.

Debra, 66, was a resident of Blue Ridge Group Homes in Swannanoa where she lived a loving and joyful life. Deeply loved by her family, she reflected a love matched only by God, a love freely given to the world without bounds or limits. She will be sorely missed.

Debra is preceded in death by her father, Frank Eastes Sr., and mother, JoAnn F. Eastes. Debra is survived by her son unknown to her, surrendered for adoption at birth in 1979, who she never forgot and loved always. Other survivors include her siblings, Barbara, Bruce, Dwight, Kevin and Frank Jr. (her Guardian), and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cremation services by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary in Spartanburg and burial at Brush Creek Cemetery, Brush Creek, by Bass Funeral Home, Gordonsville.

The family requests that anyone wishing to celebrate her life consider making a donation to The Charles Lea Center, Spartanburg, or Blue West Opportunities, Asheville. Godspeed, Debra, we love you.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE