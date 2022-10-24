Obit – Mr. Corey Gammons

Mr. Corey Gammons, of the Sykes community, died at 2:26 a.m. Sunday morning, October 16, 2022, at the Veterans Administration Tennessee Valley Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted October 6th, following a period of declining health. Mr. Gammons was 50.

He was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The family and friends will hold a Celebration of Life on the Croslin Family farm in Sykes at a later date.

He was born Corey Ray Gammons in Gallatin on October 15, 1972 and was the son of Carolyn Scruggs Gammons Victor of Nashville and the late William Ray Scruggs.

On May 5, 2000 at the Smith County Courthouse he was united in marriage to Sykes community native, the former Cathy Lynn Williams. The ceremony was performed by Deputy County Clerk Glenda Parkhurst Wilmore.

Mr. Gammons was a 1991 graduate of Trousdale County High School where he was a star player on the Yellow Jackets football team.

Mr. Gammons was saved as a young man and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church in the Goodwill community of Trousdale County.

He enjoyed the land and worked most of his life farming.

Surviving, in addition to his mother and his wife, Cathy, of twenty two years, are seven children, Courtney Gammons of Nashville, Cody Gammons and wife, Mckayla, of Portland, Corrine Blair and husband, Jon, of Lafayette, Colton Gammons of Hartsville, Tre Gammons and wife, Miriah, of Nashville, Amanda Sircy, Jamie Sircy and wife, Anna Winfree Sircy, all of Gordonsville; brother, Shane Blackwell and wife, Melissa, of Smyrna; special grandson, Sheadyn Sircy of Gordonsville, and twelve other grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE