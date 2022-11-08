Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/10/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sherry Lee Spivey Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sherry Lee Spivey, Deceased, who died on August 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of November, 2022. Signed Diana Rowe, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 11-10-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on December 21, 2022 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TRENOR A. BRYANT AND MARY E. BRYANT, to Lenders First Choice, TN, Trustee, on December 19, 2007, at Record Book 185, Page 22-33 as Instrument No. 08000125 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as Trustee for Mortgage Assets Management Series I Trust The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Certain real estate located in the fourteenth (14th) civil district of Smith County, Tennessee as follows: Beginning on an iron pipe on the South side of Lester Avenue at Scruggs Northwest corner and runs as follows: South 32 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 154.00 feet with Scruggs to an iron pipe; South 65 degrees 15 minutes 00 seconds West 100 feet with Allmon to an iron pipe; North 36 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds West 134.00 feet with Blanchard to an iron pipe South side of Lester Avenue; North 58 degrees 00 minutes 00 seconds East 117.00 feet with South side Lester Avenue to the beginning, containing one lot. For informational purposes only: the APN is shown by the County Assessor as 053L A 019.00 000; Source of title is Book 128, page 157 (Recorded 07/22/93) Tax ID: 053L-A-019.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: TRENOR A. BRYANT AND MARY E. BRYANT The street address of the above described property is believed to be 138 Lester Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT AND UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ELLEN BRYANT THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 22-000517-210-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 10-27-3t

_________________________

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE HONORABLE C. K. SMITH, CHANCELLOR, PRESIDING IN RE: CARTER’S ACRES LLC, A Tennessee Limited Liability Company FILE NO. 8583 v. members or former members of Carters Acres, LLC ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court, from the Petitioner’s Motion which is sworn to, that members or former members of Carters Acres, LLC and parties with ownership interest in properties described as 4 Depot Lane, Lancaster, TN 38569 [Record Book 141, Page 121, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee] and 117 Bright Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030 [Record Book 120, Page 647, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee] are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Smith County, Tennessee, the county wherein the property in question is located, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding any members or former members of Carters Acres, LLC or parties with ownership interest in the properties described above to serve upon Jeremiah Hassler, Bass and Bass Attorneys, Petitioner’s attorney of record, whose address is P. O. Box 500, Carthage, TN 37030, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before December 31, 2022, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master of the Smith County Chancery Court at her office at 322 Justice Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on January 6, 2023, at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main St., Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 7th day of November, 2022. PUBLICATION DATES: November 10, 2022 November 17, 2022 November 24, 2022 December 1, 2022 JESSIE GOAD CLERK & MASTER Smith County Chancery Court Jeremiah Hassler Bass & Bass Attorneys P.O. Box 500 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 Attorney for Petitioners 11-10-4t

_______________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sara Eastes Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of October, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Sara Eastes, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of October, 2022. Signed David Eastes, Co-Personal Representative Anita Price, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 11-3-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Volunteer Paving, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98304-4128-04, 98304-4129-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU374 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/23/2022.

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98304-4133-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV116 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/23/2022.

________________________

FINAL NOTICE AND PUBLIC EXPLANATION OF A PROPOSED ACTIVITY IN A 100-YEAR FLOODPLAIN To: All interested Agencies – Federal, State, and Local – Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that the Smith County Government under CFR 24 Part 58 has conducted an evaluation as required by Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management, to determine the potential affect that its activity in the floodplain and wetland will have on the human environment for a Community Development Block Grant under B-21-DC-47-0001. The proposed project(s) is located 117 Eatherly Landing in Carthage, Smith County, TN. Smith County Government plans to disseminate Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Child Care Creation Project funds to a sub-recipient for the purpose of renovating an existing commercial building to be converted into a licensed child care facility. The entirety of the 1.57-acre property in question is located within a 100-year floodplain. Smith County Government has considered the following alternatives and mitigation measures to be taken to minimize adverse impacts and to restore and preserve natural and beneficial values: Smith County Government has reevaluated the alternatives to building in the floodplain and has determined that it has no practicable alternative. Environmental files that document compliance with steps 3 through 6 of Executive Order 11988 and/or 11990, are available for public inspection, review and copying upon request at the times and location delineated in the last paragraph of this notice for receipt of comments. This activity will have no significant impact on the environment for the following reasons: There are three primary purposes for this notice. First, people who may be affected by activities in floodplains and those who have an interest in the protection of the natural environment should be given an opportunity to express their concerns and provide information about these areas. Second, an adequate public notice program can be an important public educational tool. The dissemination of information about floodplains can facilitate and enhance Federal efforts to reduce the risks associated with the occupancy and modification of these special areas. Third, as a matter of fairness, when the Federal government determines it will participate in actions taking place in floodplains, it must inform those who may be put at greater or continued risk. Written comments must be received by the Smith County Government at the following address on or before November 17,2022 Smith County Government 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 Attention: Jeff Mason, County Mayor (615) 735-1881 Comments may also be submitted or further information can be requested via email at [email protected] A full description of the project may also be reviewed from 8:00 am – 4:30pm at 1104 England Drive Cookeville, TN 38501. November 10, 2022 Name of Certifying Officer: Jeff Mason Title of Certifying Officer: Smith County Mayor 11-10-22(1t)

________________________

CONCURRENT NOTICE NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS November 10, 2022 Smith County Government 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1881 of Smith County Government These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the Smith County Government. REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about December 1, 2022, the Smith County Government will submit a request to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development for the release of Block Grant Funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Little Sunshine Academy located at 117 Eatherly Landing in Carthage, TN. Grant funds will be used to renovate an existing commercial building to serve as a childcare center. This new childcare center will create up to 145 new childcare slots as well as 18 new jobs for Smith County. The estimated project cost will be $332,800. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The Smith County Government has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review (ERR) on file at Smith County Government 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, TN 37030 and may be examined or copied on weekdays from 8 A.M to 4:30 P.M. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Smith County Government 122 Turner High Circle Cartage, TN 37030. All comments received by November 25, 2022, will be considered by the Smith County Government prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The Smith County Government certifies to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development that Jeff Mason in his capacity as Smith County Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the Smith County Government to use Program funds. 11-10-22(1t)

________________________

I, Heather Maxwell, have this 1996 Chevrolet with this VIN#1GCCS14X8TK104300 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-5432. 11-10-22(1t)

________________________

Nyrstar Tennessee Mines – Gordonsville LLC ARAP #NR17MS.005, has applied for an Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit (ARAP) to conduct activities in “waters of the state”. The facility is located in Smith County, Carthage, TN on Helms Bend Lane at latitude 36.217514, longitude -85.91115. The application, draft permit, and relevant information are available on the Division’s Data Viewer by entering the ARAP number in the search box at the following link https://dataviewers. tdec.tn.gov/dataviewers/f?p=2005:1:6232629764156:::::. For more information contact the Tennessee Division of Mineral Geologic Resources, Mining Section, at 3711 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921 or telephone (865) 594-6035. Interested parties may request in writing a public hearing on water quality related issues. If there is signifi cant interest, a hearing will be held pursuant to Rule 0400-40-07-.04 (4)(f). Comments on this application will be accepted no later than November 17th, 2022. PUBLIC NOTICE

________________________

Bid Notice WILSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE The Wilson County Finance Director Purchasing Agent is requesting sealed bids from qualifi ed vendors for: RFP-GBID-730 The sale of real property located at Old Post Offi ce – 203 East Main St. Lebanon, TN (Former Wilson County Election Commission) For Your Information: If you are interested in seeing this property, please contact Mr. Robert Baines, Wilson County Director of Operations at 615-444-1383. The process to bid will be as follows: This property is being sold as is, where is. WILSON COUNTY FINANCE DIRECTOR/PURCHASING AGENT Property Specifi cations: • Details available at wilsoncountytn.gov All sealed bids will be accepted before interested parties at time indicated or shortly thereafter in the Wilson County Finance Department, 228 East Main Street, Room 205, P. O. Box 248, Lebanon, TN. 37088-0248. The Wilson County Finance Director/Purchasing Agent reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to accept any portion of any bid, or to accept other than the bid with the lowest cost meeting specifi cations. “Under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, no person shall, on the grounds of race, color or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefi ts of or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving federal fi nancial assistance.” A. The property will be advertised November 2, 2022, thru December 2, 2022. B. Sealed bids will be accepted in the Wilson County Finance Offi ce on December 2nd, 5th and 6th. They must be turned in by Noon on December 6th, 2022. Clearly marked with GBID 730. C. On December 6th, 2022, the Finance Director will open all bids at 1:00PM in the Conference Room of the Wilson County Courthouse. D. The bids will be reviewed by the Wilson County Budget Committee at their regularly scheduled meeting on December 8th, 2022. E. The Budget Committee reserves the right to accept any bid or reject all bids. F. Wilson County Government recognizes the historical and sentimental value of our buildings and therefore desires the integrity of the Old Post Offi ce remain intact. The future of this building will be discussed at length during the meeting as we hope the successful bidder plans for limited

________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS City of South Carthage, Tennessee The City of South Carthage is accepting bids for the HWY 70N sanitary sewer line replacement. Bids should be submitted by December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to “The City of South Carthage, Tennessee, 106 S. Main Street, South Carthage, TN 37030.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid – City of South Carthage, Tennessee – HWY 70N Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the HWY 70N sanitary sewer line replacement, as described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. The City of South Carthage reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of The City of South Carthage. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. HWY 70N Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. City of South Carthage 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. In accordance with TCA 62-6-119(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Joey Nixon, Mayor City of South Carthagetment 11-10-22(2t)

________________________

BOARD VACANCY Cordell Hull Utility District is required to fi ll an expiring term on the District’s Board of Commissioners effective January 2023. The Board plans to certify a list of three nominees to the Smith County Mayor to fi ll this expiring term. A customer may submit a name for consideration by the Board for the list of nominees. To be considered the name must be submitted to the District’s General Manager no later than December 1, 2022. 11-10-22(1t)