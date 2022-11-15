Gordonsville Exit getting $300,000 in stoplights with TDOT project

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Stop lights at the intersection of Gordonsville Highway/Highway 53 and Interstate 40 are being installed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

While there have been traffic lights on the south side of the interstate at the east bound exit and entrance ramps, there’s none on the west bound or north side.

The east bound lights are expected to upgraded, as well as new stoplights installed on the north side of the interstate for the west bound exit and entrance ramps, according to TDOT.

The project was placed in TDOT’s June bid letting.

Two companies bid on the project.

Stansell Electric Company’s bid was $317,417.

Mack Construction’s bid was $334,146.

Earlier this year, the project was awarded to Stansell Electric Company.

The state’s estimated bid for the project was $309,064.

Officials have noted lights will be installed on the north side of the interstate (west bound on and off ramps) where none exist, but it was unclear about replacing the traffic lights on the south (east bound on and off ramps) with new ones.

The TDOT contract specifically calls for “installation of signals on State Route 53 (Gordonsville Highway) at the interstate east bound and west bound ramps”, which seems to indicate new lights will be installed on the north side of interstate (west bound ramps) and the old lights south of the interstate (east bound ramps) will be replaced or at least upgraded.

The project has been months in the making.

The state’s contract with Stansell Electric allowed for the lights to be installed on or before April 30 of next year.

