Tractor-trailer wreck claims life of California man

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

At least nine motorists have died on roadways in the county during 2022.

The latest fatality occurred last Tuesday (November 8) night on Interstate 40 when a tractor-trailer truck over turned.

The accident occurred at the 261 mile marker (east of Gordonsville) in the west bound lanes.

The accident involved a 2016 Freightliner pulling a trailer filled with paper bags, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck and victim was identified as Shihchun Liu, 60, of Hemet, California.

According to the highway patrol, the tractor-trailer truck was “traveling west bound on Interstate 40 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, striking the end of a guardrail, then continuing down a grassy shoulder overturning an unknown number of times. The vehicle finally came to an uncontrolled rest in an upright position.”

The county’s rescue squad, New Middleton Fire Department, ambulance service, THP and local law enforcement officers responded to the call.

While the wreckage was completely off the interstate, one lane was closed in order to remove the wreckage, according to a post on the rescue squad’s website.

(A Smith County Rescue Squad post has the accident occurring shortly after 10 p.m. The highway patrol report has the accident occurring at 11:14 p.m.)

