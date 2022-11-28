Obit – Mr. Billy Chambers

Mr. Billy Chambers, of Antioch in Davidson County, died at the age of 81 years at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, November 22, 2022, shortly after arrival at the TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center Emergency Room in Nashville.

The Chambers family received friends at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Monday. Graveside services and interment were conducted Monday afternoon, November 28th, from the Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church Cemetery. Eld. James Thomas Gibbs officiated at the 1 p.m. service.

He was the second born of nine children and the second to die and was born Billy Edgar Chambers in the Chestnut Mound community on January 18, 1941 and was one of four sons and five daughters of the late Carthell Wesley Chambers, who died January 28, 1998 at the age of 85, and Vernon Doris Hackett Chambers, who died October 9, 2006 at the age of 86.

A brother, Robert Douglas “Doug” Chambers, preceded him in death on November 2, 2009 at the age of 63.

Mr. Chambers retired from the Classic Printing Company in Nashville in 2007 where he had worked as a book binder since 1973.

He was of the of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are five sisters, Linda Chambers Reed, who was his caregiver with whom he had made his home for the last thirteen years, Helen Chambers Hood of Jacksonville, Florida, Wilma Jean Chambers Goney of Cookeville and the widow of former Carthage Police Chief Walter Goney, Carol Chambers Bousguet and husband, Steve, of Laughlin, Nevada, and Geraldine Chambers Vance and husband, Jim, of the Doyle community; two brothers, Raymond Chambers of the Gentry community, Harold Chambers and wife, Betty, of Cookeville.

