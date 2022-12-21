Hall at bank

Smith County Bank, a branch of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, is pleased to announce the addition of Jason Hall to the lending team in Smith County at our Gordonsville office.

Hall is a life-long resident of Smith County and has nearly 30-years of lending experience, serving in numerous capacities in the Smith County area. He will serve as a Consumer Sales Manager for the Macon County and Smith County offices in addition to lending duties for Smith County.

Hall is a 1989 graduate of Gordonsville High School, received his AIB certification at Vol State, attended MTSU, and he has graduated from numerous state banking schools over his banking career. He has served in community organizations over the years in different officer positions including Smith County Noon Rotary and the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. He attends Lighthouse Community Church in New Middleton.

“It has always been an honor to work here in Smith County and I cannot thank Smith County Bank enough for all their support” Hall said. “It’s also been a great privilege to assist and partner with so many wonderful members of our community who are both customers and friends. I look forward to continuing and growing these relationships, while forming new ones in my role at Smith County Bank.”

Pete Williston, CEO of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, said he is “thrilled with the addition of Jason Hall to an already great staff in Smith County. Jason has been a tremendous asset to the local community, and we are anxious to gain his experience and expertise in lending. Please help us congratulate him on his new role in our bank.”

