Tragedy strikes days before holiday

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Four fire departments responded to a blaze Saturday which destroyed a house and practically all of its contents in the Bluff Creek community.

Located at 32 Bluff Creek, the fire was reported at 11:36 a.m.

Central District, New Middleton, Rock City/Rome and South Carthage fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Fireman had to battle high wind and cold temperatures while battling the blaze, County Fire Chief Sonny Carter said.

“We had three trucks shuttling water to the scene,” Chief Carter said.

New Middleton Fire Department was first to arrive on the scene.

The house was fully engulfed when firemen arrived.

