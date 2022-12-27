Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/29/22

STATE OF TENNESSEE CHANCERY COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY AT COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF KOHLBE SHON WILHITE, DOB: 01/17/2007A Minor Child Under 18 Years of Age TABETHIA KLAES, PETITIONER/MOTHER, VS. BOBBY DALE WILHITE, RESPONDENT/FATHER.No. 2022-174 In this cause, it appearing from the Motion for Service by Publication, Affidavit, and Order for Service by Publication, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, BOBBY DALE WILHITE, whose last known address is unknown and cannot be ascertained and is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, that the residence of the Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, (T.C.A. 21-1-203), it is ordered by this Court that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Smith County, Tennessee, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioner’s attorney, Dana Looper, Attorney at Law, whose address is 165 East Spring Street, Cookeville, Tn. 38501, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered as to him at the Putnam County Justice Center in Cookeville, Tennessee. This 9th day of December, 2022. Linda F. Reeder, Clerk & Master Brandi Ashburn, Deputy Clerk & Master 12-15-4

IN THE juvenile COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE at CARTHAGE COURTNEY DIANE GRAVINS, PETITIONER v. RIKKI LYNN BIRDWELL, mother, RESPONDENT. FILE NO. 2021-JV-26 In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Petitioner’s Petition being sworn to that the Respondent, Rikki Lynn Birdwell, whose whereabouts and address are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of general circulation published in the county of Smith in the State of Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said respondent to serve upon Zach Taylor Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 204 Court Street, P.O. Box 179, Hartsville, TN 37074, a copy of the Answer to the Petition on or before the 6th day of February, 2023, also file an Answer to the Petition with the Smith County, Tennessee Juvenile Court Clerk at that office, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you the said respondent, for the relief demanded in the petition on the 28th day of February, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Smith County Courts Facility, Carthage, Tennessee. This the 6th day of December, 2022. Zach Taylor Attorney For Petitioner 12-15-4t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2023 at 2:00pm, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, 37030 pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Kevin Lee Robinson and John Pollak for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Beneficiary, dated January 24, 2022, of record in Instrument Number 22000425, Book 420 at Page 781 in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Other Interested Parties: April Robinson, Citizens Bank The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Lying and being in the town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described more particularly as follows, to-wit: Being lot no. 46 in the subdivision of the old J.C. Sanders tract of land known as Rewoda Heights, a plat which is of Record Book 30, Page 468, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Being the same property conveyed to Jennifer L. Haden by Warranty Deed from Josh Kirby of record as (book) 403 /(page) 736, (instrument) 21002162 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, dated June 18, 2021 and recorded on June 18, 2021. Being the same property conveyed to Josh Kirby by Warranty Deed from Ricky Dixon and wife, Barbara Dixon, recorded on May 14, 2021, of record in Book 401, Page 388, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Ricky Dixon and wife, Barbara Dixon, by Warranty Deed from Amy Rigsby f/k/a Amy Lynn Spiva, recorded on May 14, 2021, of record in Book 401, Page 385, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Amy Rigsby f/k/a Amy Lynn Spiva by Quitclaim Deed from Joshua Peck, recorded on March 31, 2021, of record in Book 398, Page 359, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Amy Lynn Spiva by Quitclaim Deed from Richard Lee Rigsby, his one-fourth (1/4) undivided interest, recorded on July 18, 2012, of record in Book 250, Page 619, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being also known as 111 Bright Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030/ Parcel No. 053M A 022.00 Being the same property conveyed to Kevin Lee Robinson, John Pollak, and April Lee Robinson by deed from Jennifer L. Haden and of record as Instrument No. 22000425, said Register’s Office. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 111 Bright Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 053M-A-022.00 Current owner(s) of the property: Kevin Lee Robinson and John Pollak This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, Trustee 339 Heyward Street, 2nd Floor Columbia, SC 29201 PH: (803) 509-5078 FX: (803) 701-9145 File No.: 22-52619

I, James Allmon, have this 2001 Chevrolet S10 with this VIN#1GCCS19WX18255553 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-683-7110. 12-22-22(2t)