Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/12/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Billy King Reece Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Billy King Reece, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of January, 2023. Signed Donald Lee Reece, Sr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 01-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Robert Paul Roberts Notice is hereby given that on the 4th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Robert Paul Roberts, Deceased, who died on the 9th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 4th day of January, 2023. Signed Sheena House, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Elliott M. Benson, Attorney 01-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry C. Key Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jerry C. Key, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of January, 2023. Signed James Lee Baker, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 01-12-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jimmy A. Armistead Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jimmy A. Armistead, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of January, 2023. Signed Kendell Lee Armistead, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 01-12-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE Sale at public auction will be on January 19, 2023 at 2:00pm, local time, at the usual and customary location of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, 37030 pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Kevin Lee Robinson and John Pollak for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Beneficiary, dated January 24, 2022, of record in Instrument Number 22000425, Book 420 a Page 781 in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, a South Carolina limited liability company duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC Other Interested Parties: April Robinson, Citizens Bank The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Lying and being in the town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and described more particularly as follows, to-wit: Being lot no. 46 in the subdivision of the old J.C. Sanders tract of land known as Rewoda Heights, a plat which is of Record Book 30, Page 468, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plat reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said lot. Being the same property conveyed to Jennifer L. Haden by Warranty Deed from Josh Kirby of record as (book) 403 /(page) 736, (instrument) 21002162 in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, dated June 18, 2021 and recorded on June 18, 2021. Being the same property conveyed to Josh Kirby by Warranty Deed from Ricky Dixon and wife, Barbara Dixon, recorded on May 14, 2021, of record in Book 401, Page 388, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Ricky Dixon and wife, Barbara Dixon, by Warranty Deed from Amy Rigsby f/k/a Amy Lynn Spiva, recorded on May 14, 2021, of record in Book 401, Page 385, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Amy Rigsby f/k/a Amy Lynn Spiva by Quitclaim Deed from Joshua Peck, recorded on March 31, 2021, of record in Book 398, Page 359, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being a portion of the same property conveyed to Amy Lynn Spiva by Quitclaim Deed from Richard Lee Rigsby, his one-fourth (1/4) undivided interest, recorded on July 18, 2012, of record in Book 250, Page 619, Register’s Office for Smith County, TN. Being also known as 111 Bright Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030/ Parcel No. 053M A 022.00 Being the same property conveyed to Kevin Lee Robinson, John Pollak, and April Lee Robinson by deed from Jennifer L. Haden and of record as Instrument No. 22000425, said Register’s Office. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 111 Bright Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 053M-A-022.00 Current owner(s) of the property: Kevin Lee Robinson and John Pollak This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee.The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Bell Carrington Price & Gregg, LLC, Trustee 339 Heyward Street, 2nd Floo Columbia, SC 29201 PH: (803) 509-5078 FX: (803) 701-9145 File No.: 22-52619

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is currently accepting bids for a used white, 4-door pick-up truck. Contact City Hall or City Recorder Danielle Bane at [email protected] for more information. Details • Year between 2020-2023 • Less than 80,000 miles • Four-wheel drive • 8-cylinder gas motor • $30,000 or less

Bid Notice The Smith County Sheriff’s Department is in receipt of a grant from the Tennessee Department of Health. The grant funds will be used to construct a new training and evidence storage facility. Smith County Government is requesting sealed bids for the construction of said building for the specifi cations listed below. Sealed Bids should be returned to the Smith County Mayors offi ce on or before 10:00 AM Monday January the 30th. Bid opening to take place at 10:00 AM Monday January the 30th. For a written copy of the Specs or sketches please contact the Smith County Mayors offi ce or Smith County Sheriff Steve Hopper. 40x80x14 Post Frame Metal Building 13’ Clear Inside Height 40’ Truss with 4 and ½ pitches 1-10×10 Lean To- All Sides Open 1 Gable Extension 12×80-all side walls open 1 -36” Walk in Door 2 -12×16 Garage Doors White Insulated 1” Insulation/VRR-2” fi berglass/Vinyl Back-Roof & Walls 1-Concrete Pad-Poured and Finished-including wire and vapor barrier 40×80 area 10×10 area 12×10 area 2-16×3 apron 01-12-23(1t)

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting o Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

A public hearing will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. South Carthage City Hall in South Carthage, Tennessee. The purpose of said meeting is to discuss the possibility of applying for a Community Development Block Grant through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The hearing is open to the public and active participation is highly encouraged. No person in the United States should, on the grounds of race, religion, color, or national origin be excluded from participation in, be denied benefi ts of, or be subject to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal Assistance. If special need accommodations are required, you may contact the South Carthage City Hall at 615-735-2727. Joey Nixon South Carthage Mayor NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 01-05-23(2t)