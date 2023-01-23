Obit – Mrs. Bonnie Dixon Jackson

Mrs. Bonnie Dixon Jackson, age 65, of the Defeated Creek community died at 6:45 a.m. Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where she was admitted January 13th, being treated for cancer.

Mrs. Jackson was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her funeral services were conducted Wednesday afternoon, January 18th, at 1 p.m. Her cousin, Eld. Anthony Dixon, officiated at the service and burial followed in the Garden of the Cross at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Born Bonnie May Dixon in the Coalmont community of Grundy County, Tennessee on March 3, 1957, she was the fourth of six children born to the late Leamon Wendell Dixon, who died at the age of 42 on November 7, 1973, and Mary Imogene Reece Dixon, who died at the age of 81 on November 5, 2010.

A sister, Robbie Jean Dixon, preceded her in death on March 14, 1959 at the age of 5 as did a brother, Ronnie Lee Dixon, who died August 20, 2003 at the age of 51.

Mrs. Jackson was a housekeeper for several families.

She was saved in her 30’s and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church in the Red Hill community near Scottsville, Kentucky, where she retained her membership until death.

Surviving is her sister and caregiver, Sherry Lynn Perdue of Lafayette; two brothers, Johnnie and Rex Dixon, both of the Kempville community; sister-in-law, Vonda Dixon of the Difficult community; family friends, Doug Smith and his son Matthew of the Defeated Creek community.

