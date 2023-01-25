‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence.

Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.

Abel was wanted in Nashville on two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to the spokesperson.

Charges stem from an incident which is alleged to have occurred in Davidson County, according to the spokesperson.

Also, according to the spokesperson, the alleged incident involved the inappropriately touching of a woman’s daughter.

Abel was found deceased inside a bedroom of an acquaintance at a South Carthage apartment complex, according to the spokesperson.

Abel was transported to the medical examiner’s office to determine a possible cause of death, the spokesperson said.

