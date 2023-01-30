Obit – Mr. John “Spud” Harris

Mr. John “Spud” Harris, of the Kempville community, died at his Martin Hollow Road home at 8:20 a.m. Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, at the age of 65. He was under the care of HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin.

Mr. Harris was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The family has planned no future services.

One of nine children born to the late John Monroe Harris Jr., who died at the age of 56 on July 27, 1980, and the late Belle Zona Silcox Harris, who died at the age of 77 on September 19, 2005, he was born John Morgan Harris in Carthage on December 4, 1957.

Two sisters preceded him in death, Myrtle Rhea Harris Reece, who died January 3, 2011 at the age of 64, and Pauline Harris, who died as an infant at the age of 6 months of age on January 26, 1949.

Mr. Harris was a non-denominational Christian.

He was associated with the Harris family in the concrete business and worked as a concrete finisher.

Surviving are five children, Joseph Harris and friend, Winter Lowe, of the Lancaster community; Kelly Harris Starnes and husband, Robert, of the Kempville community, Laura Beth Willingham and husband, D. J., of Clarksville, Misty Hunter and Trish Linder, both of Lebanon; six siblings, George Harris and wife, Lou, of Hartsville, Paul Harris and wife, Ruby, of Gordonsville, Louwanna Mabery and husband, James, of Gordonsville, Frances Ballard of Chestnut Mound, Donna Lima and husband, Paul, of Murfreesboro, Anna King and husband, Mike, of Mount Juliet; sixteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

