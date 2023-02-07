Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/09/23

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Phyllis D. Baker, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, as Trustee for Citifinancial, Inc., dated November 24, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006, Document No. 06004449, in Book No. 161, at Page 28; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended. Street Address: 90 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 Parcel Number: 077O E 021.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Phyllis D. Baker Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEING A LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE AND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY MAIN STREET; EAST BY BASSWOOD DRIVE; SOUTH BY LANDS OF JAMES AND ERMA BASS AND WEST BY THE LANDS OF FRED BUSH. Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Mattie Pearl Smith to Phyllis D. Baker dated 01/19/2006 recorded on 1/26/2006 in book 142 page 649 in Smith County, state of TN. The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Phyllis D. Baker; Internal Revenue Service. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Phyllis D. Baker, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Publication Dates: February 2, 2023, February 9, 2023 and February 16, 2023 Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee 13801 Reese Blvd West Suite 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 (980) 771-0717 15959 – 22758 2-2-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 12, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Terry Lynn Denson and Steven Denson, wife and husband, and Eva Nell Denson, an unmarried woman, to DeKalb Title LLC, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC dated May 31, 2018, and recorded on June 4, 2018, in Book 339, Page 426, Instrument No. 18001649, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: TRACT NO. 1: Lot N. 2 in Block ‘B” of Myers Terrance, plat to which is recorded in Book 58, Page 97, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tract No. 2: BEING a portion of Lot No. 54 in section “D” of the Fisher Addition of March, 1946, of the Town of Carthage as shown of the plat of said addition which is recorded in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Deed Book 54, Page 534, to which plat reference is here made and more perfect description of the land herein conveyed, said land BEGINNING on the Southwest corner of the land now owned by H.E. High and running West approximately 10 feet along Jackson Avenue to the center of North end of culvert running under street, thence running North 159 feet to the land now owned by H.C. White at a point 106 feet and 4 inches from the curbing at High`s Northeast corner, thence running east to the land owned by High, then, running South to the BEGINNING. BEING the same property being vested in H.E. High and Shirley B. High as tenants by the entirety, by deed from H.E. High, of record in Deed Book 99, Page 69, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Shirley B. High died on March 16, 2017, leaving H.E. High as sole owner as surviving tenants by the entirety. H.E. High died intestate on September 18, 2017, leaving his sole heirs at law, namely his only children, Jean Gregory, Jane High, Jill Wilmore and John High. This conveyance is subject to the following: 1. Such matters as shown on the plat of Section B of Myers Terrace, of which is record in Deed Book 54, Page 97, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee.2. Such matters as shown on the plat of Section D of Myers Terrace, of which is record in Deed Book 54, Page 534, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. 3. Property use restrictions, of record in Deed Book 60, Page 338, said register`s office. Possession: Date of Deed 2018 taxes prorated Map: 54A; Group: E; Parcel: 15.00 The last deed of record is a Quit Claim Deed recorded in Book 341, Page 720 on July 19, 2018, in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 535 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 054A E 015.00 Current owner(s) of Record: Terry Lynn Denson; Steven Denson and Eva Denson This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 23-000337-1 2-9-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sandra Joann Hatfield Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Sandra Joann Hatfield, Deceased, who died on the 16th day of July, 2021, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of January, 2023. Signed Rhonda Blunkall, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 2-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Carolyn Faye Hill Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Carolyn Faye Hill, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of January, 2023. Signed Branden Bellar, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-2-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ronald Lee Nash Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ronald Lee Nash, Deceased, who died on the 13th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.This the 23rd day of January, 2023. Signed Gwendolyn Nash, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-02-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 21st day of August, 2006, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 155, Page 597, Instrument 06003232, TOMMY PLUMLEE and wife, DARLENE PLUMLEE, conveyed to JOE VANCE, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 441, Page 507, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and WILSON BANK & TRUST, LEBANON, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness, has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, March 3, 2023, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Tenth (10th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: PARCEL #1: MAP: 076 PARCEL: 014.00 BEGINNING at an iron rod in the east boundary of R. C. Bennett, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the northwest corner of Tommy Plumlee (DB 154, PG 349, ROSCT); thence with line of Bennett North 11 degrees 27 minutes 46 seconds West 151.19 feet to an iron rod at a small oak tree; thence North 00 degrees 37 minutes 07 seconds West 107.93 feet to an iron rod at a 4-inch walnut tree; thence North 45 degrees 18 minutes 23 seconds West 225.21 feet to an iron rod at a 6-inch poplar tree; thence North 22 degrees 56 minutes 15 seconds West 341.43 feet to an iron rod at an elm stump; thence with line of Stephen Gibbs North 80 degrees 33 minutes 51 seconds East 33.18 feet to an iron rod at a 6-inch elm tree; thence North 87 degrees 03 minutes 58 seconds East 249.58 feet to a stump; thence South 87 degrees 05 minutes 10 seconds East 210.72 feet to a 14-inch walnut tree; thence North 81 degrees 58 minutes 29 seconds East 87.76 feet to an iron rod; thence North 83 degrees 40 minutes 24 seconds East 260.68 feet to an iron rod at a large elm tree; thence South 06 degrees 38 minutes 00 seconds East 77.72 feet to a locust snag; thence South 14 degrees 23 minutes 55 seconds West 116.37 feet to an iron rod at a 14-inch sassafras tree; thence South 01 degree 05 minutes 36 seconds West 159.51 feet to an iron rod; thence North 64 degrees 41 minutes 10 seconds East 185.81 feet to a stump; thence North 61 degrees 14 minutes 18 seconds East 79.53 feet to an iron rod at an 18-inch locust tree; thence North 80 degrees 54 minutes 41 seconds East 75.28 feet to an iron rod; thence North 44 degrees 13 minutes 58 seconds East 61.76 feet to a 20-inch beech tree; thence North 38 degrees 08 minutes 07 seconds East 50.08 feet to a 12-inch beech tree; thence North 49 degrees 13 minutes 21 seconds East 72.69 feet to a 16-inch maple tree; thence North 32 degrees 05 minutes 32 seconds East 45.93 feet to an iron rod at a sycamore stump; thence North 65 degrees 23 minutes 03 seconds East 136.21 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch maple tree; thence North 47 degrees 03 minutes 20 seconds East 50.61 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch maple tree; thence North 75 degrees 01 minute 16 seconds East 139.84 feet to an iron rod at a sassafras stump; thence with line of Solon Gentry South 14 degrees 43 minutes 35 seconds East 158.81 feet to a forked walnut tree; thence South 12 degrees 16 minutes 10 seconds East 163.99 feet to an iron rod at a sassafras snag; thence South 02 degrees 38 minutes 19 seconds East 155.45 feet to an iron rod at a small sassafras tree; thence South 14 degrees 37 minutes 31 seconds West 117.32 feet to an iron rod at an oak stump; thence South 19 degrees 23 minutes 02 seconds West 88.99 feet to an iron rod at a 10-inch sourwood tree; thence South 36 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds West 340.44 feet to an iron rod at an oak stump; thence North 13 degrees 13 minutes 21 seconds West 67.01 feet to an iron rod at a 26-inch beech tree; thence North 33 degrees 18 minutes 38 seconds West 114.55 feet to an iron rod; thence North 25 degrees 26 minutes 04 seconds West 100.14 feet to an iron rod at an 18-inch beech tree; thence North 12 degrees 41 minutes 01 second West 177.14 feet to a 12-inch mulberry tree; thence North 16 degrees 04 minutes 06 seconds West 61.34 feet to an iron rod at an 8-inch hackberry tree; thence North 73 degrees 46 minutes 02 seconds West 14.36 feet to an iron rod at a 14-inch hackberry tree; thence South 30 degrees 00 minutes 36 seconds West 201.12 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch poplar tree; thence South 35 degrees 05 minutes 00 seconds West 113.49 feet to an iron rod at a 4-inch walnut tree; thence South 42 degrees 24 minutes 02 seconds West 18.31 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence South 67 degrees 43 minutes 15 seconds West 137.45 feet to a metal post; thence South 70 degrees 16 minutes 41 seconds West 150.45 feet to an iron rod at a 12-inch boxelder tree; thence South 62 degrees 58 minutes 28 seconds West 83.22 feet to an iron rod at a 16-inch hackberry tree; thence South 46 degrees 31 minutes 05 seconds West 15.14 feet to a red thorn tree; thence South 08 degrees 55 minutes 29 seconds West 19.82 feet to an elm cluster; thence South 40 degrees 47 minutes 09 seconds West 16.97 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tommy Plumlee North 46 degrees 41 minutes 18 seconds West 30.79 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence South 65 degrees 40 minutes 32 seconds West 37.09 feet to a forked mimosa tree; thence South 79 degrees 20 minutes 45 seconds West 53.23 feet to a metal post; thence South 81 degrees 17 minutes 17 seconds West 41.56 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 20 degrees 37 minutes 07 seconds West 44.71 feet to a metal post; thence North 31 degrees 47 minutes 30 seconds West 50.06 feet to an iron rod at a double boxelder tree; thence South 62 degrees 13 minutes 13 seconds West 48.34 feet to a 5-inch locust tree; thence South 88 degrees 28 minutes 40 seconds West 65.04 feet to an iron rod at a metal post; thence North 70 degrees 40 minutes 41 seconds West 40.13 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 21.19 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated October 8, 2007. A TVA power transmission easement crosses this tract. AND BEING the remaining portion of the same property conveyed to Tommy Plumlee as follows: by Warranty Deed from Vallie Lovell, subject to a life estate retained by her, dated December 9, 1992, of record in Deed Book 126, Page 345, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; by Quitclaim Deed from Bobbie L. Gray, dated August 29, 1996, of record in Deed Book 141, Page 112, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee; and by Quitclaim Deed from Jack Fitzpatrick and wife, Ardelia Fitzpatrick, and Terry S. Fitzpatrick and wife, Vicki L. Fitzpatrick, dated November 23, 1993, of record in Deed Book 130, Page 230, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Vallie Lovell died October 18, 1995, and her life estate is extinguished. Tommy Plumlee, a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died August 18, 2018. The physical address of this property is Lovell Circle, Elmwood, TN 38560. PARCEL #2: MAP: 076 PARCEL: 014.01 BEING on the Old Clubb Springs Road, the land which was formerly used as tobacco base by Grantors and bounded on the North by Grantor; East by Grantor; South by Gentry; and West by Grantor and containing one-half (1/2) acre, more or less. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Phillip Leon Overbey and wife, Nikki Dee Overbey, by Quitclaim Deed from Tommy Plumlee and wife, Betty Darlene Plumlee, dated May 5, 2016, of record in Record Book 304, Page 3, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Tommy Plumlee by Warranty Deed from R.C. Bennett, dated May 24, 1999, of record in Deed Book 154, Page 349, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 9 Lovell Circle, Elmwood, TN 38560. PARCEL #3: MAP: 076 PARCEL: 014.02 BEGINNING at the new road and running west to the old road; thence with the center of said road to the Andrew Minton corner or line; thence with the said Minton line to the new road; thence with the new road to the BEGINNING corner and containing by estimation one (1) acre, more or less, and being the same land as that described in deed to Vallie Ray Lovell recorded in Deed Book 68, Page 36, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Geraldine Judd by Quitclaim Deed from Tommy Plumlee and wife, Betty Darlene Plumlee, dated May 5, 2016, of record in Record Book 304, Page 1, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Tommy Plumlee by Warranty Deed from Florence Vantrease West, dated March 5, 2002, of record in Record Book 53, Page 473, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 4 Lovell Circle, Elmwood, TN 38560. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Heirs-at-Law of Tommy Plumlee c/o Betty Darlene Plumlee 5 Lovell Circle Elmwood, Tennessee 38560 Phillip Leon Overbey and Nikki Dee Overbey 9 Lovell Circle Elmwood, Tennessee 38560 Geraldine Judd 5 Lovell Circle Elmwood, Tennessee 38560 Discover Bank c/o Michelle S. Moghadom Zwicker and Associates, P.C. 5409 Maryland Way, Suite 310 Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on February 9, 2023, February 16, 2023, and February 23, 2023. This the 30th day of January, 2023. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 2-9-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE CHELSIE LYNN SHOEMAKE, Plaintiff/Mother, vs. JOHN CHISM SHOEMAKE, Defendants. Case No. 8490 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on October 25, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 22 Judkins Lane, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the premises on 22 Judkins Lane, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The John C. Shoemake and Chelsie L. Shoemake Property, Map 086 Parcel 036.00. BOUNDED on the North by County Road; East by Glenn Overstreet; South by Glenn Overstreet; and West by Glenn Overstreet; containing approximately .41 acres, more or less. Being the same property conveyed to John C. Shoemake and wife, Chelsie L. Shoemake, by Warranty Deed from James H. Shoemake and wife, Diana Shoemake, dated March 8, 2017, of record in Record Book 317, page 173, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 19th day of January, 2023. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 C. TRACEY PARKS ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF/ WIFE 324 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-0001 1-26-3t

I, Joshua Kleinhans, have this 2002 Chevrolet with this VIN#1G1ND52J92M727249 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-306-1792. 02-09-23(2t)

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is currently accepting bids for two (2) used white, 4-door pick-up trucks. Contact City Hall or City Recorder Danielle Bane at [email protected] for more information. • Year between 2020-2023 • Less than 80,000 miles • Four-wheel drive • $31,000 or less • One full-size (8-cylinder gas motor) • One mid-size (6-8 cylinders) Details

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a budget workshop from 5:00 pm – 5:45 p.m. A public hearing will be held from 5:45 – 6:00 pm for planning ordinance for rezoning of West Jefferson R-2 – C-2. The budget workshop will resume after the regularly scheduled council meeting. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet February 8, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at Smith County Chamber of Commerce in Carthage. In addition to other regular business, the purpose of the meeting is for: Consideration for approval of the subdivision of property/lots located at: Bowman St & Hill Crest Dr North, MAP: 54-H, PARS: K-19-18.01 & K-18.02 The meeting is open to the public, and you are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Stephen Babcock Mayor of Carthage Public Notice

I, Roxanne Cunningham, have this 2004 Ford Expedition with this VIN#1FMFU15L34LA04065 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-486-1875. 02-09-23(2t)

I, Joe Taylor, have this 1981 Fontaine Trailer with this VIN#1V9D4220XB1008148 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-6411. 02-02-23(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Snow Creek Properties, LLC brought a rezoning request before the Smith County Planning Commission on October 17, 2022. Larry Taylor Wilkerson asked that the Commission recommend rezoning 15 Rigsby Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560 (Map 055 Parcel 035.08) from A1 to RC. The intended RC use would be for a four (4) family dwelling on the property. The Planning Commission has given a recommendation of approval to rezone the above property to the Smith County Commission. A public hearing on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm will be held at the Smith County Ag Center big room concerning this issue at the beginning of the Smith County Commission meeting. All interested parties are invited to attend. The Smith County Commission will vote on this proposal during their agenda. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning offi ce at 615-735-3418. Sincerely, Mike Nixon, Land Use Administrator

Notice To Bid Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for Four Wheel Drive Self-Propelled ChipSpreader. Bids should be submitted by February 21, 2023 at 10:00am. Bid specifi cations can be picked up or sent via email by contacting the Smith County Highway Department at 615- 683-3326. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – ChipSpreader” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine.