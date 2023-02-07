Meth discovered in bathroom at residence

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man faces multiple charges following the search of a Hartsville Pike residence by the sheriffs department and Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Officers including K-9 Officer Sgt. Junior Fields, Sgt. Jimmy Lankford, Deputy Robin Bellar and officers with the Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force went to a residence in the 100 block of Hartsville Pike with a search warrant.

Upon arrival at the residence, Sgt. Fields observed a male subject, identified as Terry Franklin, 45, Carthage, looking out a window.

Officers immediately began announcing themselves.

Once inside the residence, a check of the house’s bathroom revealed multiple baggies containing methamphetamine, as well as empty baggies along with a broken glass methamphetamine pipe inside a toilet, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

