Two charged in Brush Creek community

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The search of a Brush Creek area residence by the sheriffs department and Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force resulted in two arrests.

While en route to the Ward Hollow Road residence, K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields noticed a vehicle driven by a female identified as Tiffany Prashaw, 34, Brush Creek, traveling on Alexandria Highway and turn onto Interstate 40 East bound.

According to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields, he observed the driver failing to maintain lane of travel and stopped the vehicle.

Upon encountering Prashaw and a male subject identified as Zachary Williams, 46, Brush Creek, Sgt. Fields advised the two individuals officers were on their way to execute a search warrant at their residence and they needed for them to return to their house, according to the offense report.

During a search of Williams, a zippered bag containing 10 grams of methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe, blue glass methamphetamine pipe and small container were located, according to Sgt. Fields’ offense report.

Officers, including Sgt. Jimmy Lankford, Deputy Robin Bellar and an agent with the Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force, went to the residence and conducted a search.

