Obit – Mr. Pete Ferran

Mr. Pete Ferran age 93 of Cookeville entered into eternal rest with his daughter Marie at his bedside at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday afternoon February 8, 2023 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where he was admitted February 3rd.

Mr. Ferran was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and a private inurnment for the family was held at a later date at the Crestlawn Cemetery.

The family celebrated his life at the family home on Spring Valley Road in Cookeville on Friday evening February 17th beginning at 5 p.m.

He was born Pedro Antonio Ferran in Santurce, Puerto Rico near San Juan on May 29, 1929 and was the son of the late Hose Antonia Ferran and Marcelina Roble Ferran.

A son, Gary William Ferran preceded Mr. Ferran in death at the age of 17 on September 16, 1978.

His wife, Delores Marcene Ferran, died at the age of 63 on March 28, 2000.

Mr. Ferran attended Villanova University and after relocating to Cookeville in 2015 attended Tennessee Technological University.

He proudly served our country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War.

Mr. Ferran retired from the General Electric Corporation in Burlington, Vermont in 1994 with over thirty years of loyal service.

Mr. Ferran was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving four daughters, Karen Dubree, Marie Ferran, and Marcella Ferran all of Cookeville, Kimberly Ferran-Holt and husband Steve of London, England; a son, Gregory Ferran of Murfreesboro, six grandchildren, Joseph and Alyssa Thomas, Nicholas and Christopher Ferran, Reba and Anthony Thomas, great-grandchildren, Dalton , Logan and Kaden Thomas; close family loved ones Bob Spence of Cookeville and Angela Dinora Mejia and family from Bellingham, Washington.

