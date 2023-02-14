Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/16/23

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on February 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by Phyllis D. Baker, to Michelle Wood, Trustee, as Trustee for Citifinancial, Inc., dated November 24, 2006 and recorded on November 28, 2006, Document No. 06004449, in Book No. 161, at Page 28; conducted by Ingle Law Firm, PA, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County’s Register of Deeds. Default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce security interest: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust as Trustee for PNPMS Trust III, its successors and assigns. The real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, and described in the said Deed of Trust will be sold to the highest call bidder. The terms of the Said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended. Street Address: 90 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 Parcel Number: 077O E 021.00 Current Owner(s) of Property: Phyllis D. Baker Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: BEING A LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE AND BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY MAIN STREET; EAST BY BASSWOOD DRIVE; SOUTH BY LANDS OF JAMES AND ERMA BASS AND WEST BY THE LANDS OF FRED BUSH. Being the same property conveyed by fee simple deed from Mattie Pearl Smith to Phyllis D. Baker dated 01/19/2006 recorded on 1/26/2006 in book 142 page 649 in Smith County, state of TN. The following parties may claim an interest in the above referenced property to be affected by the foreclosure: any judgement creditor or lien holder with an interest subordinate to the said Deed of Trust or any party claiming by, through or under any of the foregoing. Such interested parties may include: Phyllis D. Baker; Internal Revenue Service. This sale is subject to, without limitation, all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat, any unpaid taxes, any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances including those created by a fixture filing or any applicable homeowners’ association dues or assessments; all claims or other matters, whether of record or not, which may encumber the purchaser’s title and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. Terms of Sale will be public auction, for cash, free and clear of rights of homestead, redemption, and dower to the extent disclaimed or inapplicable, and the rights of Phyllis D. Baker, and those claiming through him/her/it/them. Any right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are waived in accord with the terms of said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified/bank check made payable to or endorsed to Ingle Law Firm, PA. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded only by the Substitute Trustee at any time. If the Substitute Trustee rescinds the sale, the purchaser shall only be entitled to a return of any money paid towards the purchase price and shall have no other recourse. Once the purchaser tenders the purchase price, the Substitute Trustee may deem the sale final in which case the purchaser shall have no remedy. The real property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, with no warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied, including without limitation, warranties regarding condition of the property or marketability of title. This office may be a debt collector. This may be an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose. Publication Dates: February 2, 2023, February 9, 2023 and February 16, 2023 Ingle Law Firm, PA, Substitute Trustee 13801 Reese Blvd West Suite 160, Huntersville, NC 28078 (980) 771-0717 15959 – 22758 2-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Roy Lee Christian Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Roy Lee Christian, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of February, 2023. Signed Karen Lee Christian Wisniewski, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Sarah J. Cripps, Attorney 2-16-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 12, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Terry Lynn Denson and Steven Denson, wife and husband, and Eva Nell Denson, an unmarried woman, to DeKalb Title LLC, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC dated May 31, 2018, and recorded on June 4, 2018, in Book 339, Page 426, Instrument No. 18001649, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: TRACT NO. 1: Lot N. 2 in Block ‘B” of Myers Terrance, plat to which is recorded in Book 58, Page 97, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tract No. 2: BEING a portion of Lot No. 54 in section “D” of the Fisher Addition of March, 1946, of the Town of Carthage as shown of the plat of said addition which is recorded in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Deed Book 54, Page 534, to which plat reference is here made and more perfect description of the land herein conveyed, said land BEGINNING on the Southwest corner of the land now owned by H.E. High and running West approximately 10 feet along Jackson Avenue to the center of North end of culvert running under street, thence running North 159 feet to the land now owned by H.C. White at a point 106 feet and 4 inches from the curbing at High`s Northeast corner, thence running east to the land owned by High, then, running South to the BEGINNING. BEING the same property being vested in H.E. High and Shirley B. High as tenants by the entirety, by deed from H.E. High, of record in Deed Book 99, Page 69, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Shirley B. High died on March 16, 2017, leaving H.E. High as sole owner as surviving tenants by the entirety. H.E. High died intestate on September 18, 2017, leaving his sole heirs at law, namely his only children, Jean Gregory, Jane High, Jill Wilmore and John High. This conveyance is subject to the following: 1. Such matters as shown on the plat of Section B of Myers Terrace, of which is record in Deed Book 54, Page 97, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. 2. Such matters as shown on the plat of Section D of Myers Terrace, of which is record in Deed Book 54, Page 534, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. 3. Property use restrictions, of record in Deed Book 60, Page 338, said register`s office. Possession: Date of Deed 2018 taxes prorated Map: 54A; Group: E; Parcel: 15.00 The last deed of record is a Quit Claim Deed recorded in Book 341, Page 720 on July 19, 2018, in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 535 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 054A E 015.00 Current owner(s) of Record: Terry Lynn Denson; Steven Denson and Eva Denson This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 23-000337-1 2-9-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Larry Dale Preston Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Larry Dale Preston, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of February, 2023. Signed Brenda Preston, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-16-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 26, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace, husband and wife, to Raymond Dale Fair, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bank of Tennessee dated October 30, 2019, and recorded on November 7, 2019, in Book 365, Page 772, Instrument No. 19003282, and modified on September 8, 2022, in Book 434, Page 735, Instrument No. 22003162, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: Being located in the 11th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Grisham Hollow Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Record Book 239, Page 738, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 56, Parcels 12.08 and 12.09, Tax Assessor`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane, same being the southernmost southeast corner of this tract and the southwest corner of Joshua Stuber (RB 193, PG 157, ROSCT); thence with said margin South 35°47`44” West 41.58 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 32°14`36”, a radius of 254.09 feet, a tangent length of 73.44 feet, and a chord of South 52°55`00” West 141.11 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 142.99 feet; thence South 69°02`10” West 103.41 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Evans property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date) North 26°59`42” West 227.48 feet to an iron rod; thence North 03°40`00” West 315.45 feet to an iron rod; thence North 16°02`20” West 1155.26 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Charles A. Beck, Sr. (DB 144, PG 374, ROSCT) North 79°25`10” East 43.35 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Herman E. Radke, III (DB 96, PG 726, ROSCT) South 23°08`47` East 301.07 feet to an iron rod; thence South 18°58`32” East 236.25 feet to an iron rod; thence South 17°30`10” East 213.36 feet to an iron rod; thence South 47°58`13” East 40.74 feet to an iron rod; thence South 29°45`16” East 156.05 feet to an iron rod at a 10-inch cedar tree; thence South 25°43`12” East 273.55 feet to an iron rod at a cedar stump; thence with line of Joshua Stuber South 37°38`56” West 136.50 feet to an iron rod at a post: thence South 41°46`18” East 347.77 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.32 acres, more or less1 by survey by Carroll Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated January 11, 2012. The following described portion of the above described tract and adjoining Tract #2 of the Evans Property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date) is reserved for right of ingress and egress and utility easement for benefit of the above described tract and said Tract #2: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane, same being the southwest corner to the above described tract and the southeast corner of Tract #2 of the Evans property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date); thence with said margin South 69`02`10” West 20.11 feet; thence severing said Tract #2 North 26°59`42 “ West 50.28 feet; thence severing said Tract #2 and the above described tract North 69°02`10” East 40.22 feet; thence severing the above described tract South 26°69`42” East 50.28 feet to a point in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane; thence with said margin South 69°02`10” West 20.11 feet to the point of BEGINNING. Being the same property conveyed to Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace, husband and wife, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith of record in Book 365, Page 767, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Included to-wit, 2006 Fleetwood Expression 4603G with serial numbers TNFL527A30369-EX12 and TNFL527B0369 Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2 Kaylee Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 056-012.09 Current owner(s) of Record: Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 23-001147-1 2-16-3t

_________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Carthage Board of Zoning appeals will hold a meeting and Public Hearings at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring St., on February 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM. In addition to regular business, the Board will be considering the following: The meeting and Public Hearings are open to the public, and any interested person is urged to attend and speak about the matter. Mayor Steven Babcock (1) An application for a variance to allow a building edge to extend past the MSSL by approximately 12 ft. on the following property: 122 Dixon Springs Hwy Map: 046, Pars: 041.04, Lot: 49 Zone: C-3 (2) An application to approve an RV Park pursuant to Ordinance P-20220713(2) – Uses Permitted on Appeal for the following property: Cumberland Mine Road Map: 045, Pars: 023.00 Zone: M-1

_________________________

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS The penalty & interest for 2022 city property taxes paid on or after March 1, 2023 will be 1½ %. Penalty & interest increases 1½ % per month thereafter. Beginning March 1, 2023, all 2021 City Property Taxes will be charged penalty & interest of 19½ %. Any 2021 city property taxes not paid by March 31, 2023 will be turned over to the Clerk & Master’s offi ce for collection where additional fees and interest will be added. If you need any information concerning your current or delinquent taxes, please call South Carthage City Hall (615) 735-2727 ext. 2 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Paige Key – City Recorder

_________________________

I, Cody Nester, have this 2010 Hyundai Accent with this VIN#KMHCM3AC8AU180572 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-281-2629. 02-16-23(1t)

_________________________

Notice to 25 Utility District Customers The March 6th meeting will be held at 11 Cates Farms Lane, Riddleton, TN at 6 pm.

_________________________

Notice of Meeting of the Board of Commissioners of The Smith Utility District of Smith County, TN PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Smith Utility District of Smith County, Tennessee (the “District”) will meet in open and public session at the District offi ce (193 Gordonsville Hwy., Carthage, TN) at 8:00 am, on March 1, 2023, for the purpose of considering all matters as may be properly presented to it, including the consideration of a bond resolution authorizing the issuance of $1,200,000.00 Waterworks Revenue Bonds, the proceeds of which will be used to fi nance improvements and extensions to the system. This notice is given pursuant to the provisions of Sections 8-44-101 to 8-44-106, inclusive, Tennessee Code Annotated. 30576126.1

_________________________

I, Randy Mundy, have this 2014 TLC with this VIN#1T9BU1013EL799056 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-510-0903. 02-16-23(1t)

_________________________

I, Joshua Kleinhans, have this 2002 Chevrolet with this VIN#1G1ND52J92M727249 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-306-1792. 02-09-23(2t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a budget workshop from 5:00 pm – 5:45 p.m. A public hearing will be held from 5:45 – 6:00 pm for planning ordinance for rezoning of West Jefferson R-2 – C-2. The budget workshop will resume after the regularly scheduled council meeting. The meeting will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

_________________________

I, Roxanne Cunningham, have this 2004 Ford Expedition with this VIN#1FMFU15L34LA04065 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle please contact me at 615-486-1875. 02-09-23(2t)