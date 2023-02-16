Business locating at historic restaurant site

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A longtime vacant lot in Carthage, located on Main Street North near the intersection of the Carthage Bypass, is expected to become home to RT Builders.

A construction development company owned by Smith County residents Jacob Ralph and Joshua Tucker.

The “R” stands for Ralph and “T” stands for the Tucker, Jacob Ralph explains.

The company hopes to move into the new building in May or this spring.

As the foundation for the new office building was poured and walls began going up, the town’s new structure piqued the curiosity of local residents.

Though vacant for some time, through the years, the site has been home to some of the city’s more iconic restaurants.

Native Smith Countians, along with longtime residents, may call recall the Scottie’s Restaurant which once sat on the site. Scottie’s was a small chain diner which featured square hamburgers much like Krystal’s. The restaurant also included several food items common to short order restaurants. The restaurant had a walk-up window. Inside, the restaurant was fashioned like today’s Waffle House but it did not have booths or tables seating. Patrons sat on stools at the counter and watched their meal being prepared in the open kitchen area of the restaurant. Scottie’s buildings were prefabricated.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER