Obit – Mr. Edward Frizzell

Mr. Edward Frizzell, of Tell City, Indiana, went to be with the Lord with his family at his bedside at his Tell City home on Sunday morning, February 12, 2023, at 7:40 a.m.. Mr. Frizzell was 82 years of age.

Funeral services were conducted on Wednesday morning, February 15th, at 11 a.m. from the Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Rev. Bill Reid officiated and burial followed beside his wife of over fifty three years in the Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.

He was born Edward Oliver Frizzell in Livermore in McLean County,, Kentucky on November 25, 1940 and was one of six children born to the late Fred W. Frizzell, who died at the age of 80 on March 23, 1991, and Geneva Lucille Downs Frizzell, who died at the age of 54 on April 24, 1969

Also preceding Mr. Frizzell in death was a grandson, John William Payne of Carthage, who died March 27, 2020 at the age of 47 following a battle with cancer, and a sister, Rita D. Frizzell McCoy, who died August 13, 2004 at the age of 69, and a brother, Freddie Ray Frizzell, who died August 5, 1995 at the age of 59.

At the St Matthew Evangelical and Reformed Church on February 6, 1959 he was united in marriage to Evansville, Indiana native, the former Carolyn G. Roeder, who preceded him in death at the age of 73 on November 9, 2012.

Mr. Frizzell was a veteran of the Indiana Army National Guard having been honorably discharge with the rank of Private 3rd class on September 11, 1960.

For his military service he was proudly honored with the title of Kentucky Colonel by the Governor of Kentucky.

He was a retiree of the Jenn-Air Corporation where he was awarded Salesman of the Year during a company conference in Hawaii.

He was a member of the Troy United Methodist Church, the Buckmaster’s and Hoosier Heights Country Club.

Following his retirement, he enjoyed cutting grass at the country club.

Mr. Frizzell also was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed participating in those sports with friends and family.

Surviving are his sons, Randy Frizzell and wife, Naomi, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Greg Frizzell and wife, Tina ,of Tell City, Indiana and formerly of Carthage; sister, Jeanene Heldt and husband, Carl, of Newburgh, Indiana; brother, Allan Frizzell and wife, Barb, of Atlanta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Eric Frizzell and wife, Trish, of Tell City, Jeremy Kempf and wife, Breanna, also of Tell City, Brad Frizzell and wife, Amy, of Jacksonville, Florida, Jenny Bowles and husband, Sam, of Murfreesboro; six great-grandchildren, Gunner, Novaleigh, Makensie, Callie, Luke, and Alena.

The family has requested memorials to the Bethel Baptist Church Teen Group, 911 Fulton Street, Tell City, Indiana 47586

