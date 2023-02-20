Obit – Mrs. Georgia Gentry Wilkerson

Mrs. Georgia Gentry Wilkerson, age 89, of Gordonsville, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Mrs. Wilkerson was born October 17, 1933 in Club Springs, a daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Gentry, Sr. and Katie Arizona Crawford Gentry. She was the last of 14 children, being preceded in death by siblings: John Author Gentry, Solon Gentry, Charlie Gentry, E.J. Gentry, Clifton Gentry, Ben Gentry, Jr., Joe Gentry, Lena White, Myrtle Smith, Willie Mai Glover, Ruby Hunt, Iva Croslin, and Geneva Scruggs.

Mrs. Georgia married Johnny Miles Wilkerson on November 18, 1950 and he preceded her in death on June 16, 1998. She and Johnny owned and operated Gordonsville Shop Rite from 1977 until 2004. She was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wilkerson is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Steve Weaver of Gordonsville; grandchildren, David (Ashton) Weaver of Cookeville and Stephanie (Ben Wetherbee) Weaver of Norman, OK.

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilkerson were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1PM with Eld. Thomas Allen Gibbs and Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family requests memorials be made to the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

