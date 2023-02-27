Obit – Mrs. Suellen “Susie” Highers Bogle

Mrs. Suellen “Susie” Highers Bogle age 77 of Spring Hill, Tennessee died peacefully at the AHC (American Health Communities) Senior Living Center in Mount Juliet on Wednesday morning February 22, 2023 at 5:10 a.m. She had made her home there since October 27, 2021.

The pastor of her church, Bro. Richard Smith, officiated at the 11 a.m. Friday morning February 24th graveside services from the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Burial followed beside her daughter, Donna Ren’a Bogle who died as a result of Cystic Fibrosis at the age of 9 on December 19, 1974, in the Dias Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

She was born Suellen Highers in Nashville on August 21, 1945 and was one of four children of the late Simon Claiborne “Snooks” Highers who died November 21, 1981 and Mary Emily Willis Highers Gregory who died December 26, 2001 at the Age of 80.

Mrs. Highers Bogle was also preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Highers and another son, Don Smith.

Her former husband and the father of her children, Wayne Bogle Sr., died on February 4, 2002.

Mrs. Bogle was saved at an early age and was baptized into then full fellowship of the Bide Russell Missionary Baptist Church in the Riddleton Community where she remained a member until her death.

She possessed a wicked sense of humor and everyone around her was entertained.

Before changing careers she owned and operated a house cleaning company and then became a Certified Nurse Assistant.

Surviving are her four children, Karen Hampton and husband Tommy of Greenbrier, Wayne Bogle Jr. and wife Silvia of the Pleasant Shade Community, Jennifer Burton and husband Chris of Greenbrier and what these three children referred to as her favorite child, Travis Bogle of Mount Juliet; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

